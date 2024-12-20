The Brighton striker is a boyhood Celtic fans and has been linked with a loan switch to Parkhead this winter

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Premier League giants Manchester City are considering a January move for Celtic loan target Evan Ferguson, according to reports.

The 18-time capped Republic of Ireland international has lost his way on the south coast and fallen out of favour under head coach Fabian Hürzeler after scoring just one goal this season. He has subsequently been linked with a temporary switch away from the Amex Stadium and GiveMeSport claim Pep Guardiola could hand the towering frontman a chance to reignite his career at the Eithad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola is understood to be open to adding to his forward options in January after selling Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for a club-record £81.8 million last summer.

Getty Images

Ferguson broke through at Brighton two years ago at the age of 18 but has been unable to recapture his best form in recent times.The likes of Celtic, Leicester City and West Ham have recently touted as possible destinations, along with Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Sunderland.

Discussing Ferguson’s options and the possibility of him joining the Hoops, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman reckons it would be “huge” if Brendan Rodgers could pull off a major coup by selling the fact he’s already a boyhood fan of the club and the lure of Champions League football during the second half of the season.

He told CoinPoker: “Yes, I do think Evan Ferguson would be the perfect addition to Leeds United or Sunderland. But do I think he'll end up in the Championship? No, I don't. Just 18 months ago, he was being lauded as a £100 million player. So I can't see him playing in the Championship no matter how big a club is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If a loan move is an option for him, you'd suggest a loan move to another Premier League club would be logical, as long as he gets minutes, which is key for him. Perhaps he could move to Europe. If I look at the quality of the Scottish Premiership, I don't think a transfer to the SPL would be right for Evan Ferguson.

"However, he's an Irish lad who has previously admitted Celtic are his favourite Scottish team. That could be a little carrot which makes him consider a move to Parkhead. European football would also be an attraction. But would it be enough for him after being linked with some of the best clubs in the world previously?

"While the European nights are brilliant, the rest of it, aside from Rangers and maybe Aberdeen, is easy. I say that with the utmost respect and as someone who played in the Scottish Premiership. I'm not criticising it, those are just levels when compared to the Premier League. It would be huge if Celtic could somehow persuade him to sign for them and he would score bundles of goals. I'm just not sure it would be a wonderful career move."