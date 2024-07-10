Former Celtic winger Jota | (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Transfer talk had ramped up around the winger.

A Celtic return for Jota has been wiped out by a Saudi Arabian sports minister.

The winger moved to Al Ittihad from Parkhead last summer in a deal worth £25m. He has been followed by rumours of a move out of the Saudi Pro League ever since he arrived in the middle-east, and recent speculation had suggested Jota would ‘love’ a return to Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saudi chief Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud has addressed the Portuguese star as he delivered an Al Ittihad transfer update on foreign stars, insisting that the Celtic hero would be staying put. He said: "Former coach Nuno Santo was the one who requested Jota after a letter reached the recruitment committee.

"But when you contract a player you want from your budget and he does not play, this gives us the impression that there is an administrative error that can be fixed.

"Ittihad's management informed the player recruitment program that it does not want any new foreign player and will continue with Grohe, Kante, Jota, Benzema, Hamdallah, Coronado, Romarinho, Hegazy next season."