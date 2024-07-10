Celtic hero's hopes of transfer return earn shattering verdict after claims £25m man would 'love' Hoops move
A Celtic return for Jota has been wiped out by a Saudi Arabian sports minister.
The winger moved to Al Ittihad from Parkhead last summer in a deal worth £25m. He has been followed by rumours of a move out of the Saudi Pro League ever since he arrived in the middle-east, and recent speculation had suggested Jota would ‘love’ a return to Glasgow.
Saudi chief Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud has addressed the Portuguese star as he delivered an Al Ittihad transfer update on foreign stars, insisting that the Celtic hero would be staying put. He said: "Former coach Nuno Santo was the one who requested Jota after a letter reached the recruitment committee.
"But when you contract a player you want from your budget and he does not play, this gives us the impression that there is an administrative error that can be fixed.
"Ittihad's management informed the player recruitment program that it does not want any new foreign player and will continue with Grohe, Kante, Jota, Benzema, Hamdallah, Coronado, Romarinho, Hegazy next season."
Jota initially joined Celtic on loan from Benfica in his homeland, becoming one of the main attractions in Ange Postecoglou’s debut season in charge. He signed a permanent deal in 2022 and by the end of his time at Celtic, had won five out of six available trophies in the domestic game, including a Treble in his final campaign. Jota scored in his last game for Celtic in the Scottish Cup final against Inverness.
