Jeremie Frimpong continues to attract transfer attention as a former club look to sign the Celtic favourite.

The Hoops may be watching the right-back’s situation closely this summer thanks to a sell-on clause they inserted in the deal that took him to Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. Neil Lennon brought the Dutch international to Celtic in 2019 and he has now established himself as one of Europe’s most sought-after stars in his position.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been touted as possible landing spots for Frimpong, who won the Bundesliga with Leverkusen last season. Now The Athletic claim that former club Man City and Pep Guardiola are on his case.

Currently, it is not anticipated they will be getting into a possible bidding war over Frimpong with Kyle Walker. It is stated: “Jeremie Frimpong, a former City academy graduate now at German champions Bayer Leverkusen, is of interest — but that would depend on Kyle Walker’s future and, as with Ederson and De Bruyne, City are not expecting too much to happen on that front.”

There is said to be a €40m release clause in Frimpong’s current deal at Leverkusen, which will appeal to many of Europe’s elite. 30% of the profit in any deal that sees him leave the German champions will be recouped by Celtic, who sold him for just over £11m.