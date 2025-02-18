You can watch the full Motherwell press conference with manager Michael Wimmer in the video player above.

A new era is dawning at Motherwell as Michael Wimmer takes charge of the club.

The former Stuttgart and Augsburg assistant boss has been appointed successor to Stuart Kettlewell after a time as manager at Austria Wien. A process involving CEO Brian Caldwell and chairman Kyrk MacMillan has brought the German into the club, and a foreign manager into the club for the first time this millennium.

He fielded questions from a busy press ensemble at his unveiling inside the Phil O’Donnell stand at Fir Park. Questions ranged from style of play, attraction to the job and more.

Here is every word of his press conference and the full video can be watched in our player above.

What was it about this job that attracted you to the role?

“What attracted me was really good interviews. As Brian called me, and Kyrk called me, and we had really nice interviews. And I had the feeling that they were really interesting to me, and that I wanted to come to the club. I've watched many games. The team is very, very interesting. I'm convinced that it fits to my playing style. So, yeah, as they say, come on, we do this. I say yes.

What do you consider a success then at Motherwell? What do you look to achieve?

“I think it's important now to get my playing style, my ideas into the club, and also to find the balance because it's the end before the table is split. So it's also very important that we are successful, that we get points. And so, yeah, I want to achieve, and I want to reach the top six, yes.”

Do you look just purely at the short term just now, or do you have to try and put building blocks in place for the long term?

“Yes, yes. This is now the balance between how to bring my ideas immediately into the team or how to adapt it slowly and see what the players, the skills and the abilities for the players, and do it slowly. Do it slowly, but bring it into the club, bring it into the principles, into the players, and this is important.

You mentioned the principles and your style of play What would a Motherwell team look like under you then?

“I want that we play proactive football, try to play with our principles, try to be dominant also and have high ball wins. And my building blocks are from control, dynamic, to be goal-oriented, and this I want to say, and bring energy into the club, have many duels and, energy and atmosphere also to the fans. I think it's a traditional club, and a traditional club needs intensity.

You mentioned in your club media interview that there's no settling in period, you want to hit the ground running. Will fans expect to see big changes this weekend? Big changes?

“I think it's too short to talk about this because there's only one training session now for me because Monday’s session was not, because no work permits, so it was today. I want to take a picture from each player. Each player has the same chance to play, and you can show it in the training session. Yes, and then we decide as a coaching staff which players are perhaps the best for Saturday.

The last manager, Stuart Kettlewell, quit his role due to fan abuse. He said that that took its toll on him, took its toll on his family. Is that something that you considered at all when you were offered this job?

No, because I'm not in a position to talk about this. This is the past, and it's not my topic. No, I'm looking forward, and I like to have good connections to the fans. I think if I work 24-7 for the club and give everything for the club, then yes, I think it could work.”

Is that one of the priorities, is trying to strike that relationship up between the supporters and the club that maybe has been broken over the past few months?

“I can't say just because I don't know what was before I came to the club, but I can say that I think it's very important that the relationship between the team, the club and the fans has to be tight.”

What do you know about Scottish football more broadly? What do you expect from the league?

“I know things about the UK football. Because many coaches from the championships I know very well. For example, Tim Walter. So I followed UK football, but I also followed Scottish football, and I like it. I like the intensity. I don't know the word now. The honesty from the football, and I like the passion. I like also the fans. They are passionate. This is crazy. I like it. Also on Sunday, I watched the game, Hearts against Rangers. I was also surprised by the energy and the power in this game. I'm looking forward to the first game.”

You've earned praise in the past for work you've done with youth players. That's something that's big up in the world. What would you say about that? What do you make of the youth here? Is that something that excites you?

“Yes, it was one topic, to develop players, and I like it, to develop players. I worked in Nuremberg in the academy with many players. Also the time in Stuttgart, we have many young players, and develop young players like Enzo Millot. I think this could be one aim of the club, to develop players, and perhaps to sell them, and to get money.

The club is fan-owned. How comfortable are you working within a club that is fan-owned, and what do you make of that model?

“I don't really know about this. Yesterday I had a short meeting with the Society, and I enjoyed the meeting. Next time, if I know the team a little bit better, then I want to get to know the model better, and to have a chat with these people, and to get to know this.”

With the players you've got at your disposal just now, are you confident that you can implement the style of football that you want to do just now without the need for bringing in new players?

“Yes, I'm convinced that I can implement this, because I saw the players yesterday only in a meeting, and today in a meeting, in the training session, and I think the players are very hungry to get the information, and in the session, they did it very well, and I'm convinced that it's possible. But it's not a sprint, it's a marathon. It takes also time to implement all the things. “

Is there anyone that you spoke to before taking the job? Is there anyone that you picked the phone up and asked about Motherwell? Is there anyone that had experience here that you knew kind of in the game?

No, not Scottish football, but I talked to other guys to talk about the periodisation, how it is, the playing style, also the character from the players, but also from the league. The character from the players but also the league is very important for me. So it was very important to talk to other coaches, but not Scottish. I don't know a Scottish coach.”

You mentioned the passion that comes with Scottish football. Is that something that you've dealt with before, that level of intensity and expectation in any of your other previous jobs?

“I like it to work in the traditional club because, in my opinion, the fans and also the club have this passion, and I like it. If you see that, for example, on Sunday, if you saw the fans, in my opinion, they live for football. I don't know, in Germany you would say this is perfect, but I like this. I like this, and this is honest football, and I think we should give the fans, with our performance on the pitch, this passion back to confirm this passion. Do you know what I mean? To confirm this passion with giving everything, giving everything on the pitch to let the heart on the pitch, to go into each duel, to play intensively. The result, I don't know, in football everything can happen, but you can always bring the best performance, you can always bring the best effort in the 90 minutes.

What's your target for the remainder of the season? Between now and the end of the season.

“I think if you see the table from, I think from third to 11, there are only 11 points, and so the table are very tight, and everything is possible. But to talk about the aim, I think it's too early. Perhaps I can talk later after splitting. The next aim is to implement my idea, slowly, but bring it into the club, bring it into the team, and to achieve the place sixth. This is the aim to get in the top six.

If results early on, or maybe not coming as you would want, would you sacrifice your style in the short term, or are you looking to implement that immediately?

“I think not the coaches, not me as manager, it's the important man, it's the important players. And I'm not here and say we have to do this and this and this. This has to work. And if the players feel not confident now to do this, then we have to adapt this, make it slowly, but also that they get the idea, to know the idea of what I want to see from them. And to play aggressive, to play pressing, you can also adapt this to make a lower block instead of press high. So I can adapt this.”