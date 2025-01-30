Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motherwell are on the hunt for a new manager after Stuart Kettlewell resigned.

Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell has provided an update on the exit of Stuart Kettlewell and the hunt for a new manager after a dramatic week at Fir Park.

The club will go into Sunday’s Premiership match with a caretaker management team lead by assistant boss Stevie Frail after Kettlewell resigned as manager. A club statement read: “Motherwell Football Club can confirm the Club Board of Directors have very reluctantly accepted the resignation of Stuart Kettlewell .

“Stuart approached Chief Executive Brian Caldwell on Monday morning to explain why he wished to resign. Stuart explained that some of the personal abuse was now affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games. As a result, he felt it would be best if he tendered his resignation.”

Now Caldwell has fronted up the hunt for a boss and the circumstances of Kettlewell’s exit with club media. Here is every word the Motherwell CEO said.

Timeline of events?

“The players were off on Monday and I actually got a call from his agent in the morning and said he'd spoken to Stuart on Sunday and he seemed really down. I tried to phone Stuart just to check he was okay, which I would normally speak to him or phone him on a training schedule and Stuart came into office maybe an hour later and sat down and just started speaking about how he was feeling, which if I'm honest I just was not expecting it to be as bad as what he was saying and how he was feeling.

“For somebody who's so strong-willed in his character and a very determined nature, for him to be feeling the way he was feeling that he wanted to resign because he felt that was the best thing for him and his family was quite a shock to me, if I'm honest. I think it came totally from left field. I said to him about your record and the number of injuries we've got and explained that, Deep down if I take my Motherwell hat off and take it on a personal level, how can I try and dissuade somebody who wants to resign for the best interests of his family?

“So I didn't feel right morally trying to talk him out of it beyond that. I just said, whatever you want to do here we'll support you at the football club. If that's definitely what you want to do then we'll do it. Gave him plenty of opportunities through the day because he hung about all day, he was there all day, we spoke about it. But I think Stuart being Stuart, again once he's got his mind made up about something, he doesn't deviate from it.”

Have you had contact with Stuart since Monday?

“Yeah, I spoke to him on Tuesday afternoon I think, just for a little bit, just to see how he was. He seemed a bit brighter to be honest with you. I know having spoken to some of the staff closer to the football department who see Stuart on a daily basis, they were quite concerned about him, how he was.

“Now this has been a build-up, when Stuart started speaking to me it's been a build-up over a number of weeks to get to the stage that he did what he did. When we had the conversation on Monday, he spoke about his family leaving games, he spoke about his dad and his brother, the Aberdeen game back in December. So I think from Stuart's psychology, this has been a kind of build-up to get to this stage. I was quite surprised with the Aberdeen game, which we obviously won, for his dad and his brother to leave the game, for his wife and family to leave early from the St. Johnstone game and his wee boy being in the state he was in. It's horrible to hear, because I think we said that in our statement, that no person should feel that way, no employee of any football club should feel that way. So that's been disappointing.

“We've had a number of emails this week from people, which to be honest with you, I just haven't had two minutes to reply to any of them, if I'm honest. It's quite clear that we didn't feel that it was every Motherwell supporter who had in for Stuart. We've had a lot of emails of support for Stuart, a lot of people asking me to pass messages of support on to Stuart, which is great. I told Stuart that on the phone when I spoke to him on Tuesday afternoon. I will continue to keep in touch with Stuart, just to make sure he's okay. He's the kind of guy that left house at six in the morning, was in here at half six and left here at seven, seven thirty at night. So it'll be a big change to his routine, because he just plunges everything at this football club.”

Did Stuart say how long this had been going on for?

“He didn't give any timelines, other than he gave me some examples of things that had happened in relation to his family. So the January game against Aberdeen, obviously that's been a number of weeks. He just felt that it was becoming too much, and this is what really surprises me, because Stuart has such a strong personality, but I think it's just purely the effect on his family. I think if Stuart had been a single man, then he might still have been here. But to have the effect that he's had on his parents, who come to games, his brother that comes to games, and his own children, and his wife, and that kind of thing, it's just been too much for him.”

Why state it publicly?

“Why not? Why not just declare the facts? I'm a great believer in honesty. When we spoke about putting the statement out on Monday afternoon, I said, I think the best philosophy is we just tell the truth, as we always would, and say, look, this is what's happened. You can't go into a massive amount of detail in a statement, especially when it's to do with the manager. But I felt we just wanted to be transparent with everybody, so that everybody understood it. A lot of Motherwell fans, as I say, have emailed in, quite shocked by the situation.

“Obviously, the media have been quite shocked by it, by all accounts as well. We've had a lot of requests to do different medias. I have personally as well, and I've knocked everything back because I don't think it's right on Stuart. We need to move on as a football club at the same time.”

How does the club monitor this going forward?

“I've been in the game for 30 years, and I've been at four different clubs. You're always going to get a minority of people who will come to the football to shout and swear, etc., etc., which I get it. Passions are running very, very high. I think with so much being played out on social media nowadays, that doesn't help. Even this week, we've seen a couple of articles in the paper affecting Swansea, and we've seen the Raith Rovers player coming out saying something as well.

“It shows you that these things are not just Motherwell related. All clubs have sections of support who will be hard on players, management, etc, etc. In my opinion, if you take players, for example, players are young guys with families, parents that are probably at the game. I think everybody in football, and this isn't just for Motherwell, this is across football generally. We need to understand that when a player kicks a ball out of the pitch, for example, as a mistake, he doesn't intentionally do that. He isn't not trying his best.

“He's probably got family at the game watching him. I think people need to be more aware of that. I've never seen a player improve after being booed or shouted at. Their performance seems to go downhill more than anything else. I've never seen anybody think, actually, I better play better because somebody's shouting at me.”

Next manager latest?

“It's been difficult because there have been so many phone calls from agents and people showing interest in the position. I really struggle when within two or three minutes of putting an article out, explaining the situation, a statement out, that you've got people on the phone asking about their clients. I struggle with that. But I also have to tell myself, look, that's football, which it is. The football club needs to move on. They're trying to look after their clients. It's been a process in the last, I think over 50 and 24 hours, applications. It's starting to slow a little bit, but I can feel my phone buzzing twice since we've been doing this interview in my pocket. It's fairly constant.

“We've had interest from all over, all over the world without going into specifics. It's now a case of trying to go through the information we received and try and sift that to try and take that forward to the next step. Whilst we've got Celtic on Sunday, Stevie and Jon and the backroom team are brilliant. They've kept everybody together. The players obviously were upset at Stuart leaving. I spoke to Paul McGinn the other night about it to see if he was okay. He said they are a really tight group. Every single one of those players in that dressing room, he said, I've never seen this before, but every single one of those players in that dressing room was with Stuart and the backroom team. We're all a bit shocked by it, but hopefully we can turn our attention to the game Sunday with no game next weekend. The sooner we can get somebody in, because we do need to move on.”

An appointment sooner rather than later?

“Ideally, you get them in sooner rather than later, but I think it's also really important we get the right person. If that takes longer than our ideal timescales, then it's important to get the right person.”