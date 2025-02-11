The Celtic favourite has made a transfer to Sheffield Wednesday.

A Celtic favourite has opened up on his winter transfer move from the MLS to Sheffield Wednesday.

Stuart Armstrong is fondly remembered at Parkhead for his contribution to Treble glory during Brendan Rodgers’ first stint in charge. He even headed back to the Celtic training base after his season with Vancouver Whitecaps ended to keep on top of fitness, and now has completed a move to the Owls.

During his youth. trips to Yorkshire helped form an idea of what football was really like for Armstrong, who jumped at the chance to experience the game in that region again with Sheffield Wednesday. His football education came through watching teams at Aberdeen’s Pittodrie home but visits to relatives in Pickering often came with trips to see Leeds United.

He’s only had a couple of Hillsborough experiences as an opponent and now a Sheffield Wednesday player, but the new home stadium he’s at with all its noise and atmosphere is part of the reason the former Celtic star has opted for a UK return. Armstrong told the Yorkshire Post: "I guess I've sort of been ingrained in my perception of football.

“From a young age I used to watch Aberdeen, and my grandparents lived in Yorkshire so we went to watch Leeds United. That was my perception of football, what I loved and dreamt of.

"When you've been in it a long time you lose a little bit of perspective. To say I grew tired of it is a bit extreme but the desire for something new prompted the Vancouver move (at the end of last season). It was an amazing place to be, a completely different but wonderful experience. But I did miss what I'd been used to. You can see things clearer when you come away.

“I'd never been before but the boys who had were talking about the atmosphere, the old charm of the stadium, the noise. It didn't disappoint. Being on the bench, hearing the singing and just having that feeling back again, it's a pretty special place to be. I love that old football charm, there's not many stadiums left of that ilk.

"I kept an eye on all things (British football). But the time difference is a tough one. You'd wake up and the games would nearly be done so you'd need to be on it with your timings.

“(Major League Soccer) was a lot more physical than I thought it would be, a very intense league, a lot of running, a lot of travelling. I guess I just missed that feeling around the game but I still was a little bit sad about leaving."