The Celtic chairman has admitted to a transfer window disappointment.

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell has made a Hoops transfer confession after the end to the winter window was subject to criticism.

Brendan Rodgers made it clear he wanted a striker to replace Kyogo who made a move to Rennes. It leaves Adam Idah as the only senior recognised striker with youngsters Johnny Kenny and Daniel Cummings for cover.

Daizen Maeda can also play through the middle and Celtic have not let the lack of movement affect them in 6-0 and 5-0 routs of Dundee and Raith Rovers. Now in the club accounts, Celtic have posted a healthy £65m in cash in the bank with over £40m in profit.

Lawwell had admitted though they wished to do more in the window but funding is there for future swoops ahead of the summer recruitment drive, thanks to the success of their business model. His statement reads: “Our commitment as always is to invest in continuous improvement in all areas of the club and, most importantly, in the first team squad.

“The success of our model has ensured that funding is available to acquire players who will contribute to ongoing success. We invested significantly in the summer transfer window and while we aimed to do more in the recent window, we go into the remainder of the season from a strong position and with confidence.”

On the club at large, he added: “At the time of writing, we sit in first position and 13 points ahead in the SPFL and in December 2024 secured a victory over Rangers to win the Premier Sports Cup. We have also progressed to the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup as we aim to retain this trophy for the third consecutive year.

“Following finishing 21st of 36 in the Champions League group phase, we entered the knock-out round of the competition, which sees us drawn against German Bundesliga league leaders and six times European Champions Bayern Munich, in what will be both a challenging and exciting tie.

“Our Women’s team reached its first ever Champions League Group Stage competition where we were drawn against Chelsea, Real Madrid and Twente. This was a challenging group and whilst we were unable to secure a victory in our first venture in the Women’s Champions League, we were proud of the performances, and Elena and the team took much experience from it.

“At the time of writing, our Celtic Women’s team sits joint top with Glasgow City in the SWPL in what is an exciting and highly competitive league. Four teams sit within two points of each other and with 12 games remaining our Women’s team are competing to retain the SWPL title won last season for the first time.

“The Club’s earnings profile and cash generation from trading is biased toward the first half of our financial year and we naturally expect a seasonal downturn in earnings in the second half of the year. This reflects the fact that receipts from European competition are largely recognised in the first half of the year, whereas the second half does not benefit from this.

“In addition, strong player trading gains in August 2024 were not replicated in January 2025. This seasonal profiling is entirely within expectations and our planning assumptions. Our outturn earnings can also be materially impacted by football success and the year-end assessment of player registration carrying values. Taking all of this into consideration, we would expect our total outturn financial performance for the year ending 30 June 2025 to be significantly lower than the result posted for the first six months of the financial year.”