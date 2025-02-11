The former Celtic and Scotland defender is targeting a massive FA Cup shock against the Premier League high-flyers

Gary Caldwell is under no illusions that his Exeter City side face a tough task against two-time FA Cup winners Nottingham Forest who have taken the Premier League by storm this season.

But the former Celtic and Scotland star reckons the EFL League One outfit are fully equipped to pull off a major upset after drafting up a number of different game plans based on a full strength and weakened Forest side.

The Grecians, who famously reached the quarter-finals of the competition back in 1981 after beating the likes of Leicester City and Newcastle United before crashing out against Tottenham.

In recent years, Exeter held Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at St James Park in 2016 only to lose the replay at Anfield. Despite their previous heroics, the Devon-based club last reached the fourth round 44 years ago.

And ex-Hoops defender Caldwell - who boasts an impressive FA Cup record having lifted the trophy as captain of Wigan Athletic in the 2013 final against Manchester City - reckons his players are capable of producing a seismic shock.

He said: “We are up against a Premier League side that is doing extremely well this year. They are really surprising people this year with how high they are up the table and pushing for a Champions League place.

“So it is not just any Premier League club, it is a team that have shown week in, week out what a good side they are. We know how difficult a task this is going to be and we are really looking forward to it.

“We are aware they made changes in their previous Cup game and we are also aware of their best team. We have prepared for different scenarios and will take on whatever challenge we are faced with.

“There will be a lot of people in the stadium that have never seen a fourth round tie with Exeter in it. We know we are massive underdogs but with the magic of the Cup, there is always that possibility of an upset and we believe at our very best we can do that.”