The former Aberdeen defender scored against Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final last year

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has tasked a former Aberdeen defender who scored against Celtic in last year’s Scottish Cup semi-final to fix their leaky rearguard between now and the end of the season.

Ex-Hoops and Scotland defender Caldwell - who has been in charge of the Grecians since October 2022 - has utilised his contacts within the Scottish game in recent seasons by signing a number of familiar faces including Rangers defender Johnly Yfeko on loan as well as the likes of Jack McMillan from Partick Thistle and one-time Celtic youngster Jack Aitchison.

He has now snapped up experienced centre-back Angus MacDonald from the Dons on a short-term contract late on transfer deadline day.

The 32-year-old made 50 appearances for the Pittodrie outfit, including eight in the Europa League but has opted for a return to England with the EFL League One club where he reunited with assistant manager Kevin Nicholson after the pair worked together previously at Torquay United.

MacDonald, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019 but has since fully recovered and set up the Angus MacDonald Foundation which aims to raise awareness of the disease and the importance of early screening, scored in the 3-3 cup semi-final thriller against the Hoops at Hampden Park back in April 2024. Aberdeen went on to lose the tie 6-5 on penalties.

Explaining his reasons behind recruiting MacDonald, who had fallen down the pecking order in the North East, manager Caldwell said: “Experience is a vital part of any defence and he will be a massive part of what we do from now until the end of the season.

“The short term nature of it allows him to see us, us to see him, and then in the summer we can see what happens from there. Angus we know through Nicho and we felt that we need an experienced figure in defence at the moment to get us organised, to stop us conceding far too many goals.”

Exeter have conceded 46 times so far this season to leave them down in 17th position in the league table. Before his stint in Scotland, MacDonald featured for Swindon Town, Rotherham United, Hull City and Barnsley south of the border following his spell at Torquay.