The latest Scottish football news surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

The transfer window may now be closed until the summer but there’s still plenty of fallout to discuss. The final stretch of the season is now looming ahead and Celtic are pushing to lift the title once again as they look to keep their impressive lead ticking over.

The Hoops also have a chance to progress into the Champions League knockouts, but they must face Bayern Munich first. Meanwhile, Rangers have secured their place in the final 16 in the Europa League, and are waiting to discover who they will face in the next round after securing a top eight finish.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines for both Celtic and Rangers following the closure of the winter window.

Scott Brown snubs return to Scottish Premiership

Celtic hero Scott Brown has once again publicly admitted he will not be taking a Scottish Premiership managerial role. The Ayr United manager has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Motherwell position, prioritising his current progress with the Championship side. He also recently removed himself from talks over becoming the new St Johnstone manager.

Stuart Kettlewell left his position as Motherwell manager, citing the reason that ‘personal abuse’ had been affecting his family ‘to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games’.

The club ‘reluctantly’ accepted his resignation and are now looking for a replacement as the Steelman currently sit sixth in the Premiership standings.

Brown had been named the favourite to take over from Kettlewell, as Ayr United top the Scottish Championship standings. However, despite ongoing links to Scotland’s top flight, the Parkhead icon has confirmed he is happy where he is and will not be taking the job.

“My main concentration is on Ayr, I am really enjoying it here at this moment in time and looking forward to the game on Friday,” Brown told STV Sport. “Motherwell is a great club and I’m sure somebody will go and get that job, but it’s not going to be me.”

Rangers urged to sell Ibrox ‘high earner’

Rangers signed off on four loan exits from Ibrox this window, including Rabbi Matondo, who has joined 2.Bundesliga side Hannover 96 until the end of the season.

The winger has already gotten stuck straight into the action in Germany, scoring a goal on his debut against Hamburger SV. It’s a stark change from his status with Rangers, having struggled massively for regular game time.

Once he returns to Glasgow, Matondo will have just one year left on his contract, and Barry Ferguson has urged his former side to cash in once he returns from loan.

“I think it was best for both parties. [Matondo] wasn’t really involved,” Ferguson told Go Radio Football Show, when asked about the loan move. “His career has been biting with injuries. I believe he was a high-earner as well.

“He’ll go over there on loan until the end of the season and if he impresses, Rangers can obviously try and claw back a bit of the transfer fee they paid. If he does well, they can hopefully cash in on him.”