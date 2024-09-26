Celtic host Kilmarnock in the opening match of the new William Hill Scottish Premiership season on Sunday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Celtic legend has decided to remain where he is amid links to a Scottish Premiership team.

Celtic rivals St Johnstone have been directed back to the drawing board after their attempt to bring in Scott Brown as their new manager has failed. The Hoops icon, who is currently in charge of Ayr United, held discussions with the Perth side after becoming the leading candidate to replace the dismissed Craig Levein.

The links between Brown and St Johnstone have been snatching the headlines in recent weeks and the 39-year-old was even asked about it live on TNT Sports. Brown skirted around the question, replying: “I've been enjoying it [my time at Ayr]. Ayr's been fantastic. It's been really good for me. I obviously went down to Fleetwood and now I'm learning my trade at Ayr.”

His comments on air foreshadowed his decision to remain at the Championship club, with them pushing for promotion at the end of the the season. St Johnstone owner Adam Webb ‘made one last attempt’ to convince Brown earlier this week but he ‘couldn’t be swayed’ and will remain with Ayr, according to Mailsport.

The Saints, who are currently tenth in the Scottish Premiership with just four points on the board, are now considering Aberdeen’s Peter Leven and Tiernan Lynch of NIFL Premiership side Larne. They have reportedly already contacted their rivals in Aberdeen to ‘seek the green light’ to talk with Leven.

While Brown has opted to stay with Ayr, they are hoping to make the jump up to the Premiership but even if unsuccessful, Celtic captain Callum McGregor believes it’s only a matter of time before his former teammate is managing in Scotland’s top flight.

“I know Scott really, really well from my time here, we played in midfield together for a number of years, and when you do that you understand what makes people tick, how good they really are and how much they understand the game.

“It’s no surprise that he’s gone into management and he’s started really, really well. And I see him having a Premiership job before too long.”