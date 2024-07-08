Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Dubravka reportedly has interest from Celtic this summer. | Getty Images

The Newcastle United goalkeeper is said to be on the Celtic transfer radar.

Lubo Moravcik has told Martin Dubravka to get in touch if he wants information on a possible Celtic transfer.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper is one of a few names who have been touted as possible replacments for Joe Hart, who has retired. It has left Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hunting a new goalkeeper and the Hoops hero who featured at Parkhead between 1998-2002 knows all about one reported target.

He watched his beloved Slovakia with the Newcastle stopper between the sticks at Euro 2024. The ex-playmaker is confident the veteran has what it takes to handle the Premiership pressure, with an invitation sent over recommending green and white to Dubravka.

Moravcik told the Sunday Post: “If this is a possibility, I have absolutely no doubts that Martin has the qualities required to play for Celtic. He is in his mid-thirties and has great experience from playing in the English Premier League and for his country.

“I was in Germany at the Euros to support my country and Martin was brilliant. He is tall, makes important saves and is comfortable with right foot and left foot. He makes good judgments on the park and gives the team proper security.

“I also believe Martin would have no problem coping with the pressure of playing for Celtic. We are talking about a highly experienced professional. The chance to play for Celtic against Rangers and in the Champions League would be something that Martin would embrace and accept the challenge.

