Celtic defender Yuki Kobayashi

The defender is poised for the Celtic transfer exit door.

Celtic defender Yuki Kobayashi could remain in Scotland as he assesses options with Hoops minutes limited.

The Japanese centre-back didn’t kick a ball in anger last season for the Hoops after joining from Vissel Kobe during Ange Postecoglou’s final campaign in charge. He started last week’s 1-1 friendly draw with Ayr United but that isn’t set to be an inroad back towards senior involvement,

It is stated in the Daily Record that “there remains Scottish and European interest” in Kobayashi. Celtic have sent some of their stars out to Premiership teams in the last 12 months, with Adam Montgomery going to Motherwell and Kwon heading for St Mirren.

Liam Scales has developed into a first-team regular following a season at Aberdeen. Kobayashi was set to head out on loan last summer but speaking last October, Rodgers admitted injury ended that possibility, as he outlined the harsh reality of trying to break into his Celtic team.

Currently, Rodgers also has Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh and Gustaf Lagerbielke to call upon at centre-back, while he’s been linked with moves for central defenders this summer. He said in 2023 of Kobayashi: “I’ve only got 11 players. The squad is too big, that’s the reality of it. I can’t fit in all the players even into a matchday squad.