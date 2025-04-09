Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Celtic and Everton player got a brutal Old Firm introduction away at Rangers.

A Celtic hero has warned possible club recruits that they need to be able to cope with the heat of Glasgow rivalry to thrive.

The Hoops could make some alterations to their squad seemingly bound for Premiership title glory again, and on course for a Treble. But defeats like Sunday’s shock away to St Johnstone had Brendan Rodgers questioning if some of his squad have the mentality required, something Alan Stubbs knew all too well.

He arrived during the 90s when Rangers were on a rampant run, staying for five years between 1996-2001, making himself a hero with two league titles, a Scottish Cup and three League Cup crowns.

Rangers abuse gives Celtic insight

Speaking on Undr the Cosh, Stubbs has been reliving hos Old Firm introduction where he claims to have been showered with spit and hit with death threats away at Rangers. He says that new recruits coming to either side of the city need to realise they will either be cherished or hated, and learn to live with that, as he gave an x-rated edition of advice.

Stubbs said: “I think the thing is, and it will be the same for Rangers, I think when you sign for them clubs, you are submerged in them. You are part of, you know, you're really part of it. It's as if like they own you, because no matter where you go, it's either green or blue. You know, you are either loved or absolutely despised.

“I remember that my first Old Firm derby, to be honest, I s*** myself. I didn't know, I didn't expect what I was going to, what I was going to, what happened. Then I'm walking out the tunnel of Ibrox, and the next minute, all I was getting, hope you die, spitting at me on my shirt, all my shirt was covered in the back with spit. It was intimidating. On the flip side of that, right up with the best atmosphere I've ever witnessed in my life.”

Rodgers mentality blast

Speaking on Celtic mentality at the weekend, Rodgers told The Celtic Way: “There is definitely anger – I am just trying to control it. I look at my own self first and foremost. I’m proud of my career and how I teach players and how I inspire them, and how I motivate them.

“The first look, I look at myself. I ask myself, ‘Am I doing the very best job I possibly can to inspire and motivate these players to get over the line?’ So that’s my first look. But I just think there’s a comfort there I don’t like, and it doesn’t matter if you’re 13 points or 3 points. It’s not enough. We have to be much better than what we were in our ambition in the game.”

Next up for the Hoops is a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday against Kilmarnock. They then move into a Scottish Cup semi-final with St Johnstone before looking to wrap up the title for good post split.