The Hoops winger has made it clear he doesn’t want to play under Brendan Rodgers next season and is seeking a move elsewhere

Luis Palma’s days at Celtic look numbered amid fresh reports that the misfit winger has been offered to Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv this summer.

The Honduran international is currently on loan at Greek Superleague outfit Olympiacos after falling out of favour at Parkhead under Brendan Rodgers and has seemingly been deemed as surplus to requirements by the Hoops boss.

Palma - signed from Aris Thessaloniki for £3.5 million back in the summer of 2023 - is now hunting for a possible escape route and it looks increasingly likely he will depart the champions-elect on a permanent basis.

Olympiacos retain an option-to-buy clause as part of the agreement in place with Celtic, which they still have time to activate, but it’s claimed he hasn’t done enough to convince club chiefs to sign the 25-year-old long-term.

However, Ukrainian outlet DynamoKyiv.ua report that Rangers’ Champions League qualifying round conquerors have been granted another chance to land Palma, having previously expressed an interest in the wide man. It’s understood the club will consider the proposal during the summer transfer window.

The Telegram channel "Insides from Pasechnik 2.0" state: “According to our information, Dynamo has offered a Celtic player, namely Luis Palma. He is a left winger, a player of the Honduras national team. Let's see how Dynamo will look at him this summer.”

Palma has history with Dynamo Kyiv after converting a winning penalty against the Ukrainians' in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying round first leg in 2023 in one of his final games for Aris before moving to Glasgow’s east end.

Last week, Fútbol Centroamérica claimed that Palma isn’t keen on returning to Celtic in a dramatic twist with Rodgers expected to make a number of changes to his squad over the coming months.

