Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He is out on loan from Liverpool at the minute but a controversial Premier League switch has been mooted.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former scout can see a world where a former Celtic talent makes a controversial move to Everton.

Ben Doak is currently out on loan with Middlesbrough in the English Championship. He left Celtic in 2022 for Merseyside and Liverpool, despite senior chances with the current Premiership champions like in an Old Firm against Rangers. Doak impressed under Jurgen Klopp before injury curtailed progress last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Hoops academy graduate’s loan in the second tier, it’s been claimed that David Moyes and Everton are eyeing up a thorny move to see him swap city colours. Mick Brown, an experienced scout with the likes of Man Utd, Aston Villa and West Ham in the Moyes era at Premier League level, says Liverpool will have no issue selling to their neighbours at the right price.

Doak to Everton verdict

He told Football Insider: “Doak is up there with the best of this group of young players at Liverpool. He’s making progress at Middlesbrough and growing his reputation at that level. But the question for Liverpool is: is he going to break into this team in the near future? When you consider they’re going to be Premier League champions, you look at the options they’ve got, and you think they’re probably going to sign some new players.

“I think it’s unlikely he gets into that side and I don’t think they believe Doak would fit in there. As things stand, is he going to be an improvement on what they’ve got? Probably not, so now I think they will sell and they’ll think they can make good money. I’d be surprised if he stays at Liverpool this summer.

“As much as it may not be ideal, I don’t think they’ll have any issues selling him to Everton if they meet their asking price. But they’re not the only side interested, so he will be one to watch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic stay option

Jackie McNamara, the former Celtic star now turned Doak’s agent, says there was a way for the winger wanted by Everton to stay in green and white for longer. He said speaking to Open Goal: “I went to watch him at 15. I went away to watch him at Scotland 17s but everybody was trying to get him, then I’d signed with him, he signed with us and Celtic were trying to get him to extend and stay.

“Ange had put him in a couple of times and if he’d have kept him in the first-team. The problem is if you’re not in the first-team they need something in between that to get the boys to go out. No disrespect to the Lowland League but when you’re at a certain level it’s stimulation, you need to go and play and be tested so there’s somewhere else boys can go if they’re not in the first-team. I think if they kept him in at that point he might’ve wanted to stay. I watched him away with Scotland and he’s got it, he’s special.”