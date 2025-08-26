The former Celtic boss has been linked to Nottingham Forest after time at Tottenham.

A clear verdict has been sent on Ange Postecoglou’s next club after Tottenham, with the Celtic favourite linked to Nottingham Forest.

The Aussie was at Parkhead for two years and won five out of an available six domestic trophies, including a Treble, before joining Tottenham in 2023. Despite winning the Europa League in May, that was not deemed enough to keep his job after a difficult Premier League campaign, and he was sacked with Thomas Frank replacing him.

Now with the pressure on Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo amid a crumbling relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis, a change in gaffer has been rumoured at the City Ground. It’s a situation Celtic fans will have keen eyes on, as boss Brendan Rodgers has been rumoured as a top target, as has the man he replaced at Parkhead.

Ange Postecoglou next Nottingham Forest manager latest

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook now claims to have been told by those near Postecoglou’s camp that the ex Celtic and Tottenham boss does want a Premier League return, but it is unlikely to be at Nottingham Forest. He stated: “Let’s go back to where we were on Friday morning. We were preparing for our show, this show, on Friday morning.

“We got news from a journalist in Italy that we understand has connections within Nottingham Forest, and the Forest hierarchy, that maybe Evangelos Marinakis is contemplating a change of manager. The name Ange Postecoglou was raised. We checked it out. His camp distanced themselves, and I think he’s going to be cautious about what job he takes next.

“He wants to return to the Premier League, but it needs to be for the right opportunity. Nuno has got wind of that before his press conference. I understand that maybe he was advised to play it down. Business as usual. Nothing to see here.

Nottingham Forest manager situation

“He’s clearly done the opposite, because I think his back has been put out that there’s a possibility that his owner is looking for a new manager when he’s just delivered European football for the first time since the 1990s.”

Speaking last week, Espirito Santo said: “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so I know how things work, but I’m here to do my job. I understand, because I’m worried. I’m the first one to be worried. I’m the first one to be concerned. There’s no smoke without fire. I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very close, almost [talking on a] daily basis. This season, not so well, but I always believe that dialogue and your opinion is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us. But our relations have changed.

“It is not so close [now]. I’m being honest with you, I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same. The reason behind it, I don’t know. My job is always to try to anticipate what’s coming ahead of us, and that’s what I said with respect. It’s not good. I think everybody at the club should be together but it’s not the reality. The reality is that [it] is not what it used to be. It was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it’s not so good.”