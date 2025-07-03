A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours for this week.

Celtic and Rangers have both kickstarted their summer transfer windows, with both arrivals and departures on the board. After a runaway Scottish Premiership title season for the Hoops, they are looking to continue in similar fashion once the 2025/26 campaign gets underway.

As for Rangers, a new dawn at Ibrox is underway and manager Russell Martin is looking to make his mark on the team with a fruitful summer transfer window.

With plenty of time left before the market closes for business until next year, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer stories for both Celtic and Rangers so far this week.

Celtic star subject of overseas ‘enquiry’

Celtic could move a number of players on to new clubs this summer as they make room for transfer targets on their radar. They have already bid farewell to the likes of Scott Bain and Greg Taylor, with others expected to follow them out the door between now and the window closing.

According to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, Polish outfit Legia Warsaw have ‘made an enquiry’ about potentially signing Parkhead winger Hyun-Jun Yang. The Ekstraklasa side are one of a number clubs in England and Europe showing interest in bringing the 23-year-old in this summer.

Yang had a mixed run of appearances last season, starting eight Scottish Premiership games but staying on the bench on 10 occasions. With just four league goals on the board, Yang struggled to make a significant impact on Brendan Rodgers’ side last campaign but he doesn’t seem to be short of clubs interested in him.

The South Korea international is under contract with the Hoops until 2028 so the club can demand a suitable fee for his sale if they do choose to cash in.

Rangers target holding ‘crunch talks’ over potential exit

Reported Rangers summer target Vicente Pizarro is said to be holding ‘crunch talks’ over his future. The Chile international has only ever played football in his native country but that could be about to change this summer as he eyes a potential move away.

According to Chilean outlet Trifuno (via Record Sport), Pizarro’s representatives have ‘held discussions’ with club president Anibal Mosa over the midfielder potentially leaving boyhood club Colo-Colo.

Pizarro is under contract with his club until December 2027 and has a reported asking price of $5.5million (£4 million) on his head. The 22-year-old, who has seven senior caps for the Chile national team, is the son of the country’s minister for sport and ex-international player Jaime Pizarro.

Last month, sources in South America linked Rangers with interest in Pizarro, while Serie A side Udinese have also been named as potential suitors.

Former sporting director Nils Koppen travelled out at the end of May for a transfer summit in South America. Pizarro was not thought to be on Rangers’ radar at the time but new updates suggest he could be on the move before the new season starts.