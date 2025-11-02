The former Birmingham City and Chelsea ace believes neither Glasgow outfit are currently setting the world alight.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With both sides going into Hampden’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final not at their best, another 0-0 could be on the cards.

The last time Rangers played Celtic in August in the SPFL Premiership, they played out the first goalless draw in eight years in the fixture, in one of the most lacklustre derby displays in recent memory. With the current from of the two sides, perhaps lightning could strike twice. However, back then both teams both had different managers, so Sunday’s Hampden showdown could be a different game altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin O’Neill will take charge of The Hoops against Rangers for the first time since 2005, in what will be his 28th Derby clash. As for new Rangers boss, Danny Rohl, it will be his first experience of the historical Glasgow grudge match. While the old against new manager battle creates an even greater spectacle somewhat, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes another underwhelming Derby could be on the cards.

Celtic win will give fans a lift but won’t ‘erase’ recent history

Speaking in his Daily Record column, Sutton said: “(a win for Rangers) would be superb for them. Is it going to happen? I think it is too close to call. The league meeting at Ibrox earlier this season was dreadful in terms of quality and it wouldn’t shock me one bit if it ended up 0-0 again and went to penalties.

“If Celtic do win it, it’ll bring some short-term joy for the supporters. But it’s not going to erase the sorry chapter in the history of the club that’s been the last week. For now, it’s Martin and Shaun’s job to ensure Celtic are still fighting for the honours by the time the new guy enters the building.”

Shaun Maloney was also added to the Hoops staff as they hunt for a new manager, having played under O’Neill at Celtic and Aston Villa as a player. How long the pair will be at the helm in the East End of Glasgow, remains to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postecoglou obvious choice for Hoops vacancy

The former striker then went onto say who his choice would be for the new manager: “I didn’t like the way John Kennedy was just harpooned out of the door. I have no relationship with John other than the fact he was a young player at the club when I was still there and I don’t know the facts or the details of why it happened, but it seemed a brutal way to go after 27 years of service.

“Look, change was coming. Brendan was done and we could all see that at Tynecastle last Sunday. The team was abject and had just stopped performing. You can say that was down to the Honda Civic stuff, which I reiterate, he shouldn’t have said.

“But the ending was unedifying and Celtic are now on the hunt. If you’re asking who I’d want to see as the club's next manager, I’d say Ange Postecoglou. But the truth is I don’t think that will happen as it sounds like he wants a break. I’d like to think the club has asked. I’ve heard the other candidates like everyone else. Some good names in there such as Kieran McKenna, but if it’s not Postecoglou, I have no other strong candidate at the top of my mind.”