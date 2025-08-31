Here is how we rated the Rangers players up against Celtic in the first Old Firm of the Premiership season.

Celtic dropped points for the first time this season after playing out a dismal 0-0 against Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the Premiership season at Ibrox.

The Hoops produced an error-strewn display and lacked real quality to leave manager Brendan Rodgers with a number of concerns heading into the final day of the summer transfer window.

Rangers thought they had the breakthrough in the first-half when John Souttar headed home, but the goal was ruled out for offside in a match of few talking points. Just two shots on target were registered by the visitors and none by Rangers, who only had a pop at goal on four occasions, as both sides toiled following midweek Champions League disappointment.

It took Celtic almost an hour to register their first shot on target and it came via a 20-yard Reo Hatate drive which was comfortably held by Jack Butland.

There was a derby debut dished out to new signing Michel Ange-Balikwisha and Benjamin Nygren, but neither player could make the type of impact Rodgers would’ve been looking for.

Instead, Celtic’s bright spark was second half substitute Shin Yamada, who won a number of late fouls and posed an attacking threat that was missing for the vast majority of this drab 90 minutes.

In a week where both sides have been lamented, it’s perhaps a crumb of comfort for Rodgers that his side still haven’t conceded a goal domestically so far this season.

Here’s how we rated the Celtic players against Rangers:

GK - Kasper Schmeichel (5/10)

Relieved to see Souttar’s goal disallowed for a narrow offside call, but didn’t have many big saves to make.

RB - Anthony Ralston (3/10)

His final ball was extremely poor. Offered next to nothing in attack.

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers (5/10)

Solid but not spectacular. Beaten to the ball by Souttar from a corner for Rangers’ disallowed goal. Appeared to tweak his hamstring in the closing stages but was able to continue.

LCB - Liam Scales (6/10)

Fortunate to survive an early penalty scare after allowing Miovski to get goal side of him. Made a couple of timely interventions and defended relatively well.

LB - Kieran Tierney (4/10)

Still looks short of match fitness as Gassama had the better of him on a few occasions. Subbed.

CM - Callum McGregor (3/10)

Very slack in possession and wasn’t at the races surprisingly. Out-fought in the midfield battle and caught napping on the ball in injury time inside his own half.

CM - Reo Hatate (4/10)

Tried to play the ball forward unlike many of his team-mates, but nothing really came off for him. Had a low drive comfortably saved just shy of the hour mark. For a player of his quality, Celtic fans would’ve expected more. Subbed.

CM - Arne Engels (4/10)

Returning to the starting line-up after a short period on the bench. Offered very little throughout and not living up to his hefty price tag. Subbed.

RCF - Benjamin Nygren (6/10)

The Swede’s Old Firm initiation was satisfactory at best. Looked the most likely to making something happen in the final third. Had a second half effort from distance sail over the crossbar.

LCF - Michael-Ange Balikwisha (4/10)

Making his Hoops debut but was pretty quiet and failed to impress. Didn’t seem keen to take on his man and looked disinterested at times, which is a cause for concern. Subbed.

Plenty of endeavour as usual but never got much of a sniff on goal.

Subs used: Shin Yamada (6/10), James Forrest (3/10), Marcello Saracchi (3/10), Luke McCowan (N/A).