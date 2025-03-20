The fallout from the latest Glasgow derby continues as Celtic enter the international break with a defeat.

Celtic enter the international break following a frustrating defeat to Rangers, marking the second time in a row their derby rivals have gotten the better of them.

Described as ‘a game of two halves’ by Parkhead icon Johan Mjällby, the Hoops were almost able to undo a dominant first half from Rangers. Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande put the Light Blues in front, leaving Celtic’s former defender impressed.

Following the break, the Hoops struck back through Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate and were approaching full-time with the scoreline at 2-2. However, a late Hamza Igamane goal swiped all three points again for Rangers.

Barry Ferguson’s side continued the winning rush following their Europa League win over Fenerbahce. A nail-biter of a penalty shootout catapulted Rangers into the quarter-finals and it seems they were able to channel that winning mentality against Celtic.

Johan Mjällby left impressed with Rangers display

Appearing on the latest episode of the Scottish Football Social Club, former Celtic star Mjällby had plenty of praise for his old rivals but criticism for the Hoops taking their eye off the ball in the first 45.

“It was a game of two halves, I have to say I was very impressed by Rangers’ first half. Twice now they’ve gotten the better of their biggest challengers on the other side of Glasgow,” the retired Sweden international said.

“I think they once again set up the traps in a good fashion, they won the ball in the right areas, I think their pressing was very good, and physically in midfield they looked much stronger.

“Am I surprised? Yeah, I have to be because I thought in the first half, Celtic’s passing was poor. It wasn’t quick enough, you can argue Callum McGregor is injured but still, I expected Celtic to be much better on the ball and play with more energy.

“All credit to Rangers, they were superior in the first half and should have buried the game really. You can’t argue that Rangers didn’t deserve to win.”

How close are Celtic to winning the Scottish Premiership?

Despite losing back-to-back to Rangers, Celtic remain in a very strong position in the Scottish Premiership. As things stand heading into the international break, the Hoops are 13 points clear of their rivals, with just three defeats on the board in their impressive campaign.

Despite all signs pointing to a Celtic triumph, their rivals aren’t mathematically out of the race just yet. Rangers can put off what seems to be the inevitable by winning as much as they can and hope the Bhoys drop points between now and the end of the season.

The maximum amount of points Rangers can finish the season with is 86 points. If both Glasgow rivals win their three pre-split games, Celtic will be crowned champions as early as the weekend of April 26th/27th, in their first game of the split.

However, if Rangers lose their next two games and Celtic beat Hearts, the maximum amount of points the Light Blues can pick up is 80, meaning the Hoops need to then beat St Johnstone on April 6th to claim the title.