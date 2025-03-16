Rangers had a day to remember in the derby and a Celtic star was left to rue that Old Firm fact.

One pundit reckons a Celtic player ducked out of a battle in the Old Firm against Rangers - as the gap between the pair shows signs of closing.

The Hoops lost out 3-2 on home soil against their arch rivals this Sunday. Nico Raskin and Mohamed Diomande had fired Rangers into a two goal lead before Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda brought the home side back level.

Hamza Igamane then found the winner for Rangers. Nicolas Kuhn has been an impressive performer overall for Celtic but was hooked at half-time as he struggled up against Ridvan Yilmaz.

Pundit holds bold Celtic vs Rangers takes

Pundit Tam McManus reckons the winger didn’t show the mettle required to take on Ridvan Yilmaz as he pondered the gap between the clubs. He said on X: “Schmeichel causing lot of problems at back with his distribution and Kuhn has bottled it v Ridvan. Is the gap between Celtic and Rangers as big as people say?

“On the evidence of the last 3 Old Firm games I would suggest not. Celtic will win another treble but if Rangers can sort the form against the rest then it will be a lot more competitive next season.”

He added on PLZ: “Fantastic for Rangers and Barry Ferguson. Two big games and jobs this week, get through the European tie against Fenerbahce, managed to do that. Beat the champions, it’s a fantastic result and a shot in the arm for him. Not only for possibly getting the Rangers job in the summer... believe or not I think there will be Rangers fans tonight thinking Barry’s maybe the man for the job long-term.

“On the first half display I thought they deserved it. I thought second half Celtic were better, 2-2, you think Celtic have the energy and the legs to go and win it but then a fantastic goal at the end from Igamane to win it.