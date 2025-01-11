Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re approaching the middle of January and the transfer gossip isn’t letting up when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

After a bizarre mix-up where MLS side Atalanta United had seemingly signed Kyogo, the striker proved he’s very much still a Celtic player with an inspired double during a 3-1 win over Ross County on Saturday. The Hoops have shipped Stephen Welsh on loan to Belgium and some incomings could occur.

Rangers played on Thursday in a draw against Dundee so their midweek action comes on Sunday at home to St Johnstone. They are yet to do business but Philippe Clement won’t be going anywhere despite growing pressure on the Rangers manager.

Here are some of the latest transfer headlines surrounding the Glasgow giants.

Hoops ‘priority’ task

A wide player is reportedly the main objective for Celtic in this transfer window, according to a report. It’s been claimed by the Daily Express that the Hoops “have prioritised signing a new winger this January.” Sarpsborg’s Sondre Orjasaeter is “emerging as a prominent target.” Then there is Brondby’s Mathias Kvistgaarden, who Celtic have had contact with since the start of the window as per the claims.

Brondby director of football, Benjamin Schmedes, said recently: "We want to have a strong team, which means we want to hold on to our best players as we want to be successful at the end of the season and beyond. But you can't always control how much is happening, as you don't know which offers are coming in."

MLS interest in Rangers star

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has taken over at Atlanta in America and after the Hoops raid mix-up, it’s in fact a Rangers striker on the agenda. The Daily Record claim Cyriel Dessers is “attracting interest from Major League Soccer.”

It’s also stated that “Atlanta United were interested in the last window and are among a number of teams who are keeping tabs.” Clement also has Hamza Igamane and Danilo to call upon up top.