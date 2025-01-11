Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The influential fan group have demanded change from top to bottom at Ibrox - but sacking Clement could come at a price

Rangers chiefs have reportedly held ‘crisis talks’ over Philippe Clement’s future as manager amid heightened pressure from supporters.

However, it’s expected the Ibrox board will have to sack him outright to part ways with the Belgian with Clement intent on battling on to save his position rather than walking away.

Fans have voiced their anger and frustration at Clement’s management style and players in recent months after slipping 15 points behind rivals Celtic. They have failed to build on on a rare Old Firm victory over the Hoops at the turn of the year, with Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Dundee proving the last straw for many supporters.

Chants of 'Clement, get to f***' could be heard coming from the away end at Dens Park after full-time, while both influential ultras group, the Union Bears and the Rangers Supporters Association have released statements condemning the manager and those at boardroom level.

The Scottish Sun report that, while they hadn't planned to consider Clement's position, the reaction from fans in recent weeks has 'stung' decision-makers who have since held discussions over his future. However, with Clement keen to soldier on for the time being, the decision to dismiss him could prove very costly from a financial standpoint.

Clement's contract runs until 2028 after he signed an extension in the summer and has made it clear he plans to hang around for the long haul. He's expected to be in the dugout for Sunday’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone but there are growing fears that it could be his last game.

Axing Clement is necessary, but “not enough” according to a statement from the fed-up Union Bears as they launched a stinging attack on the club’s hierarchy and the current playing squad.

It read: “Our club is being destroyed by incompetence, and a board that has lost all respect for the supporters who built this legacy. The time for action is now. For years, the board and the club's owners have shielded themselves behind the failures of management teams, using them as scapegoats to mask their own lack of vision, leadership and respect for us. We cannot stand by any longer.

“The playing squad, particularly the senior players, must also shoulder some responsibility. They look set to see off yet another manager, consistently falling short of the expectations that come with wearing the Rangers jersey. Their lack of accountability on the pitch mirrors the failings we see in the boardroom.

“While the dismissal of Philippe Clement is necessary, it is not enough. The deeper issue still remains: a board that has failed to match the ambition, pride, and standards of our club. They have squandered opportunities, mismanaged resources and disrespected the support.

“The loyalty of the Rangers support should not be treated as a free pass for failure. We are the lifeblood of this club, and cannot sit back while the board tarnishes its legacy. The time for excuses is over. It's time for accountability, transparency and leadership worthy of Rangers. This weekend, the Rangers support must unite and demand change. Union Bears, No Surrender.”