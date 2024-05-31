Celtic 'in talks' over permanent deal for loan star but they 'will not' pay asking price
Celtic are said to be in talks with Benfica as they look to secure a cheaper deal for loan star Paulo Bernardo. Bernardo made 33 appearances for the Hoops across all competitions last season, scoring four time and assisting three from midfield.
Celtic hold an option to buy in the 22-year-old’s loan deal, but they are now out to secure a cheaper transfer fee than previously agreed, according to A Bola. They say the Hoops are not willing to pay the agreed transfer fee but they may pay less if an agreement can be reached.
Bernardo was not a consistent starter for Brendan Rodgers in the season just gone, but he did turn up in key moments and played a solid role, keeping in mind he is still a young player. Asked back in January whether Bernardo could stay full-time, Rodgers said: "He now has real clarity in how we play and how we work - and you see his game flourishing. He’s been excellent and I expect him to get better. We’ll assess it. I’ll sit down with him at some point towards the end of the season and take it from there. Do we know the fee involved? Yeah.
"But clearly the player would have to agree as well, it’s a two-way situation. But I can see Paulo is really enjoying his time here. He is improving and developing. Is the fee realistic? I’m not going to say what it is but, absolutely, otherwise it wouldn’t be in place.”
Benfica are said to be willing to sell Bernardo at this point, and so a deal could be reached. Meanwhile, Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has called for the Hoops to get the deal done. “Listen, he has been an important player for us – he has big technical quality, he is a young kid who wants to do well,” McGregor said.
“So, that is the type of profile we want at the club. Hopefully we can bring him back. He is a great lad as well. He works ever so hard, and he is a part of the group we have got. Obviously the club will decide in terms of what happens there, but that is certainly the profile that we want. You want hungry players who are technically good and can come and make an impact as well.”
