Celtic are said to be in talks with a move for loan star Paulo Bernardo, but on a key condition.

Celtic are said to be in talks with Benfica as they look to secure a cheaper deal for loan star Paulo Bernardo. Bernardo made 33 appearances for the Hoops across all competitions last season, scoring four time and assisting three from midfield.

Celtic hold an option to buy in the 22-year-old’s loan deal, but they are now out to secure a cheaper transfer fee than previously agreed, according to A Bola. They say the Hoops are not willing to pay the agreed transfer fee but they may pay less if an agreement can be reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernardo was not a consistent starter for Brendan Rodgers in the season just gone, but he did turn up in key moments and played a solid role, keeping in mind he is still a young player. Asked back in January whether Bernardo could stay full-time, Rodgers said: "He now has real clarity in how we play and how we work - and you see his game flourishing. He’s been excellent and I expect him to get better. We’ll assess it. I’ll sit down with him at some point towards the end of the season and take it from there. Do we know the fee involved? Yeah.

"But clearly the player would have to agree as well, it’s a two-way situation. But I can see Paulo is really enjoying his time here. He is improving and developing. Is the fee realistic? I’m not going to say what it is but, absolutely, otherwise it wouldn’t be in place.”

Benfica are said to be willing to sell Bernardo at this point, and so a deal could be reached. Meanwhile, Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has called for the Hoops to get the deal done. “Listen, he has been an important player for us – he has big technical quality, he is a young kid who wants to do well,” McGregor said.