Kwon is out on loan at St Mirren.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has confirmed the club are speaking with Celtic over the possibility of extending a loan deal for midfielder Kwon.

The South Korean star arrived at Parkhead last summer for a reported fee of £1m from Busan I-Park. He struggled to break into Brendan Rodgers' plans in the first half of this season and the Buddies have offered him regular Premiership football until the end of the season.

Kwon has impressed with his engine room displays in Paisley as the Buddies push for a top six spot and place in Europe next season. He was denied a first goal for the club by VAR at the weekend in a 2-0 win against St Johnstone.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Robinson has now confirmed talks are happening with Celtic over taking him on loan to St Mirren again next season: “He’s someone we’d really like to keep. We’re speaking to Celtic about it, perhaps keeping him for another season with ourselves.

"We’d be very keen to do that, but he isn’t our player and that won’t be our decision. We knew he’d have an influence, it was about getting him game-time.

"He came to the country and hasn’t played a lot. It’s getting him used to Scottish football, long throws and long balls at times that he maybe isn’t used to. The physicality of our game.