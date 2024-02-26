Register
Celtic's weekly wage bill according to popular football management simulation

Who are the highest earners in Brendan Rodgers' Celtic squad?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 26th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 19:10 GMT

A battling performance kept Celtic within striking distance of Rangers as the Old Firm rivals fight for the Premiership title.

After falling behind to a Blair Spittal goal at Motherwell, the half-time introduction of January signing Adam Idah proved to be a defining moment for Brendan Rodgers as the Republic of Ireland international grabbed an equaliser just six minutes into the second-half. The on-loan Norwich City striker then doubled his tally four minutes into stoppage time before Luis Palma killed off any hope of a comeback from the hosts when he grabbed Celtic's third goal of the day during a 3-1 win.

The addition of Idah could prove to be an inspired piece of business from Celtic as they look to retain their Premiership title between now and the end of the season and further new additions are expected during the summer as Rodgers adds to his wage bill.

But who are the highest earners in the Celtic squad? We fire up Football Manager 2024 to see who earns what at Celtic Park according to the world's most popular managerial simulation.

FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000

1. Alexandro Bernabei

FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000

2. Liam Scales

FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000

FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000

3. Odin Thiago Holm

FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

FM2024 weekly wage: £5,750

4. Paulo Bernardo

FM2024 weekly wage: £5,750

