Celtic's weekly wage bill according to popular football management simulation

A battling performance kept Celtic within striking distance of Rangers as the Old Firm rivals fight for the Premiership title.

After falling behind to a Blair Spittal goal at Motherwell, the half-time introduction of January signing Adam Idah proved to be a defining moment for Brendan Rodgers as the Republic of Ireland international grabbed an equaliser just six minutes into the second-half. The on-loan Norwich City striker then doubled his tally four minutes into stoppage time before Luis Palma killed off any hope of a comeback from the hosts when he grabbed Celtic's third goal of the day during a 3-1 win.

The addition of Idah could prove to be an inspired piece of business from Celtic as they look to retain their Premiership title between now and the end of the season and further new additions are expected during the summer as Rodgers adds to his wage bill.

But who are the highest earners in the Celtic squad? We fire up Football Manager 2024 to see who earns what at Celtic Park according to the world's most popular managerial simulation.

1 . Alexandro Bernabei FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . Liam Scales FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000

3 . Odin Thiago Holm FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group