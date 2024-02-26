Celtic’s Adam Idah celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Motherwell.

Adam Idah insists the Celtic pressure has been discussed inside the inner Lennoxtown sanctum - but cracks are not appearing in the Hoops squad.

The striker made a telling impact off the bench for boss Brendan Rodgers in a tactical switch. He was thrown on at half-time against Motherwell on Sunday and netted twice in a crucial 3-1 Premiership win, his second of the day coming after 94 minutes.

Luis Palma put the finishing touches on a dramatic day in North Lanarkshire. It's the second time Idah has struck in stoppage time to help earn Celtic three points, the other time being in a 2-1 win away at Hibs.

There have been growing grumbles around Celtic amid stuttering form plus boardroom gripes from fans, and Rodgers insisted his men will write their own story, after ensuring it was two points and not four they trailed leader Rangers by. Idah admits the pressure has been a training ground talking point but it isn't getting to those within the camp.

The Republic of Ireland international said: "I do my best to help the team. We were a lot more comfortable on the ball and created a lot more chances in the second half.

"Any goal is massive, to get three points especially being 1-0 down, is huge for us. For us as players, you do need pressure, that's how you perform and it can be tough at times.

"But I think we are all experienced enough to deal with that pressure. People know there is pressure around the place and we have spoken about it ourselves in training. It's just dealing with it.

"We are old enough and experienced enough to put it behind us. We have to stick together, that last 20 or 30 minutes is what we are capable of. Now we need to understand we need to do that consistently."

Ahead of facing Dundee this Wednesday, Idah admitted that hitting the open play goal trail is a major dunt of confidence for him, but he is far from finished when it comes to his Celtic tally. He added: "Not every game is going to be easy. You are not going to be 4-0 or 5-0 up every game.

"That is football. You need to grind it out to the last whistle and do the best we can. It's very pleasing. You want to score from open play and to do that, with the way the game went, is unbelievable for me and my confidence.