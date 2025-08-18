The 23-year-old centre-back has been on Brendan Rodgers’ transfer radar this summer

Celtic are facing increased competition for Le Harve defender Etienne Youte after Serie A outfit Udinese joins the growing list of suitors vying for his signature.

The Hoops are one of several European clubs believed to be keen on landing the 23-year-old centre-back, who is reportedly valued at £4.3 million.

Last week, Youte opened the door on a potential move to Parkhead by revealing he is still looking for the right club in the next stage of his career.

He admitted: “I know now that I have to be patient before making a decision. For the moment, I'm here and I feel good within this group. I'm preparing for the season. If there are interesting offers for me and for the club, we will find an agreement together.”

Udinese view Celtic-linked defensive target as a ‘concrete option’

Belgian giants Anderlecht and Turkish side Besiktas have also got their eye on the player, but SportItalia now claim that Udinese - who has just signed Motherwell prodigy Lennon Miller for £4.7m plus add-ons - have entered the race to sign the former Inter Milan youth product.

They are lining up a possible replacement should Oumar Kinkoue depart the club and view Youte - who has a year remaining on his contract - as a ‘concrete option’ to reinforce their backline.

I’s said the Ligue 1 outfit would accept a €5 million (£4.3m) fee this summer. They have yet receive an offer with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is desperate need of more new additions before the window closes on September 1st.

Brendan Rodgers remains hopeful of further reinforcements in his bid to better last season as Celtic gear up for their crucial Champions League play-off round tie against Kairat Almaty.