How to watch Celtic vs Kairat Almaty this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will look to keep their winning streak ticking over when they enter their midweek European clash against Kairat Almaty.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are up against the Kazakh outfit in the first leg of their Champions League play-off meeting. Celtic will be hoping for a smooth qualification into the main phase of the tournament, while Kairat are vying for their first ever appearance in the Champions League proper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve got everything you need to know about tuning into the action this week, take a look below.

When is Celtic vs Kairat Almaty?

The Hoops will host Kairat Almaty this week at Celtic Park on Wednesday, August 20th, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

Celtic vs Kairat Almaty tickets

There are still tickets available to purchase for Wednesday’s European clash at the time of writing. Limited general sale tickets can be purchased online via the official Celtic website. Prices start at £39, with a £1.50 booking fee added on.

You can view the remaining seats available here. Hospitality packages are now sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Celtic vs Kairat Almaty on TV?

Yes, if you aren’t headed to the ground for the action, you can watch the match at home or out and about. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage due to start at 7pm.

If you aren’t already a TNT Sports customer, you can subscribe through discovery+, BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media.

Celtic vs Kairat Almaty live stream

As well as being on the main TNT Sports 1 TV channel, Celtic vs Kairat Almaty can also be streamed on your laptop, tablet and mobile phone.

discovery+ offers full access to TNT Sports channels. You can sign up to the streaming service for £30.99 per month or learn more about here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For fans outside of the UK and Ireland, Celtic TV will be streaming the match online. You can sign up for an account here.

Celtic vs Kairat Almaty match officials

So far, only the VAR and his assistant have been named by UEFA ahead of Wednesday’s fixture. Dutch duo Dennis Higler and Erwin Blank have been confirmed as VAR and assistant VAR respectively.

Celtic vs Kairat Almaty previous results

This week will mark the first UEFA competition meeting between these two sides. Celtic have won their previous three UEFA competition two-legged times against clubs from Kazakhstan.

The Bhoys will enter the clash in high spirits following their 4-1 win over Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup. The victory sees them continue their unbeaten run so far this season, while they already have a four-point cushion over rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kairat Almaty were unable to bank a similar successful result in their latest outing. The team squandered a 2-0 lead over FC Yelimay in the Kazakhstan Premier League on Saturday. Kairat suffered their first domestic defeat since May as the opposition pulled back a 3-2 win, with a red card for both teams shown in stoppage time as well.