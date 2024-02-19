Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They were quiet when it came to the January transfer window - but Celtic have an option should they wish to bolster their attacking ranks.

The Hoops are under fire again after a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at the weekend. David Watson's stoppage-time header in the second half time punished a poor home performance and allowed Rangers to go top by beating St Johnstone 3-0.

Now boss Brendan Rodgers has to play catch-up if he wants to win the league. Fans have aimed their ire at the board at times this season and a quiet January window sparked fury.

Only striker Adam Idah and winger Nicolas Kuhn were brought to the club when fans were crying out for more. Now they could land another - should the club wish to - in the form of Anwar El Ghazi.

The 28-year-old winger is currently without a club. He was sacked by Bundesliga club Mainz in November after pro-Palestine social media posts as the Israel and Hamas conflict flared up.

He is a product of the Ajax youth academy, featuring prominently for them before moving on to Lille. He's since played for Aston Villa, Everton, PSV and Mainz.

Celtic ultras group The Green Brigade unveiled a pro-Palestine banner against Kilmarnock, adapting the lyrics of Irish ballad Grace with their display reading: "Think about the past few months. Oh will they say we've failed. 30,000+ dead - 12,000+ children. End the Genocide. End Zionism."