The 17-year-old has been an impressive performer

Lennon Miller says he just puts his head down and works hard for Motherwell amid lingering transfer speculation.

The 17-year-old signed a new deal at Fir Park this season amid talk of interest in him ahead of the summer, with Rangers and Celtic urged in some quarters to make a move. Miller has been nominated for PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year after his breakout campaign under Stuart Kettlewell.

There was claimed Premier League interest in some quarters last year too. But with former footballer and dad Lee Miller offering him precious advice, the youngster has been able to blank the noise.

He said: “He has drilled into me from a young age that first team football is how it needs to be for me. To get the best experience I need to be playing in the first team and at Motherwell I was given that chance and I’ve taken it.

‘My plan from a very young age was that I would play as much first team football as I could as young as I can for as long as I can. Hopefully the big move will come one day, but I just want to focus on playing for Motherwell right now.

“It’s patience. Some people see the big club and the big badge and the money and they kind of get drawn towards that. I’ve just tried to keep my head down and focus on first team football at Motherwell.

“There are times when you think, ‘I’m doing really well here… But I’m lucky that my dad and family have kept me really grounded and reminded me to focus on the next game and the next training session and try to be better.”

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew said in February after the midfielder shone for Motherwell against Celtic: "We see him asking for the keeper to take the goal kick up and flick it on like his dad used to do.

“What a player. Level-headed boy. Comes from a good family as well. If I was Celtic or Rangers I would sign him now and have him in the team. What a player he is.”

Rangers icon Barry Ferguson is adamant his former side should be all over a deal for Miller. The Light Blues have also signed Motherwell academy product Bailey Rice in the recent past.

He told Go Radio in March: “I would be amazed if they aren’t looking at him or trying to do something to get him. He plays above his years. He looks mature, a bit about him. He can clearly handle it in big arenas.