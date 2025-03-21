How all 13 of Celtic stars are getting on during the international break

A combined total of 13 Celtic players have been handed international call-ups for a busy schedule which includes Nations League matches, international friendlies and most significantly World Cup qualifiers.

The international comes just a week on from Celtic’s shock 3-2 defeat to Rangers and offers Brendan Rodgers plenty of time to put together a plan for the remainder of the season as the Hoops look to wrap up a fourth Premiership title in a row and another Scottish Cup with only a small number of games remaining in the 2024/25 campaign.

Celtic will hope to have a clean bill of health after the international break as the likes of Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor, Arne Engels, Luke McCowan, Jota, and Nicolas Kuhn all get a chance to recharge their batteries throughout this period. But how are the Celtic players on international duty performing for their respective nations? Here’s a round-up from all 13 players.

Kasper Schmeichel - Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel celebrated his 112 international cap with a clean sheet and a surprise 1-0 victory over Portugal in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash.

The veteran keeper made a series of solid saves as out-of-form Manchester United forward Rasmus Hoijlund scored the match-winning goal while replicating Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration.

Denmark travel to Portugal for a second leg on Sunday with the hopes of securing their place in the final four of the Nations League as they target a first honour since their shock win in Euro 1992.

Goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, who spent last season on loan at Exeter City, is a part of the Finland squad for games against Malta and Lithuania as they kick off their World Cup qualification campaign.

Anthony Ralston - Scotland

Anthony Ralston may be a peripheral figure at club level but he is valued highly by Steve Clarke. He started in a 1-0 UEFA Nations League play-off first leg game against Greece to give his side a solid chance of remaining in Pot A. The second leg takes place on Sunday at Hampden.

Alistair Johnston - Canada

Alistair Johnston dismissed international boss Jesse Marsch claims that he needs to play at a higher level than Scottish football in mid-week and started in his side’s disappointing 2-0 Concacaf Nations League semi-final defeat against a deserving Mexico team. Fulham’s Raul Jimenez scored both goals in the contest as Johnston got a booking.

Canada play again on Sunday in a third placed play-off against USA as both sides are made to wonder what might have been after disappointing results on Thursday evening.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty - USA

Cameron Carter-Vickers was left on the bench for his side’s 1-0 Concacaf Nations League semi-final loss to Panama. Meanwhile, Auston Trusty was withdrawn from international duty through injury, having also missed the defeat to Rangers.

Yang Hyun-jun - South Korea

Winger Yang Hyun-jun, who has been a much improved asset to Celtic over recent months, has been selected. South Korea appeared as a sub in a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Oman and faces Jordan in his next match as he targets a place in the first XI.

Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda - Japan

Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda formed part of the Japan side which became the first nation to secure qualification for the World Cup in 2026, barring the hosts. The Celtic duo were left on the bench for a routine 2-0 win over Bahrain but will hope to get a chance in Tuesday’s match against Saudi Arabia.

Adam Idah - Republic of Ireland

Adam Idah was an unused substitute for Republic of Ireland’s 2-1 away victory against Bulgaria in the first leg of UEFA Nations League play-off. The second leg takes place on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium.

Luis Palma - Honduras

Luis Palma, who was shipped out on-loan to Olympiacos during the winter transfer window, is scheduled to face Bermuda on Friday with the second leg taking place on Wednesday.

Gustaf Lagerbielke - Sweden

Gustaf Lagerbielke is part of the Sweden squad for upcoming friendlies with Luxembourg and Northern Ireland. He is currently on loan at FC Twente.

Marco Tilio - Australia

Winger Marco Tilio is part of the Socceroos squad. However, he failed to make the bench for the recent 5-1 win over Indonesia. He is on loan at Melbourne City at the moment.