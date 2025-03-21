How each Celtic player is faring during their loan spell

Celtic are enjoying a season to remember and remain firmly on course to secure their fourth consecutive league title despite a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Rangers last time out.

Heading into the March international break, the Hoops are a seemingly insurmountable 13 points clear of the Gers at the top of the table after winning 24, drawing three of losing just three of their 30 matches so far this term. The Hoops, who have already lifted the Scottish League Cup earlier in the season, are also firmly on course for a treble as they prepare for a highly anticipated Scottish Cup semi-final clash with St Johnstone.

However, Brendan Rodgers will continue to strive for further improvements in the summer and is expected to once again be active in the transfer market to try and find recruits to help the team take that extra step in European competitions after falling short of the last 16 in the play-off stage against Bayern Munich.

With that in mind, we take a look at each Celtic player that is currently out on loan, how they are faring and whether they are likely to be reintroduced into Rodgers’ team, loaned out again or sold in the summer.

Winger: Marco Tilio - on loan at Melbourne City

2023 signing Marco Tilio made just two appearances for Celtic before returning to Australia on loan. He has found the net three times in 10 appearances this term and has struggled with hamstring injuries.

Defender: Dane Murray - on loan at Queen’s Park

Dane Murray made 18 appearances during his loan spell at Queen’s Park and is now back with Celtic after being recalled in January.

Midfielder: Kwon Hyeok-Kyu - on loan at Hibs

Kwon Hyeok-kyu is yet to make an appearance in the league for Celtic and was limited to just eight outings at St Mirren last term. However, he has made 21 Premiership appearances this term and has gained vital first team experience.

Goalkeeper: Tobi Oluwayemi - on loan at Dunfermline

21-year-old Tobi Oluwayemi has made 21 appearances for a Dunfermline side sitting ninth in the Scottish Championship.

Defender: Gustaf Lagerbielke - on loan at FC Twente

One of the forgotten men of the 2023 summer transfer window has enjoyed a steady loan spell back in Netherlands with FC Twente, racking up 27 appearances across all competitions this term.

Defender: Matthew Anderson - on loan at Admira Wacker

The youngster has scored one and made four assists in 13 appearances while competing in the second tier of Austrian football.

Midfielder: Ben Summers - on loan at Admira Wacker

20-year-old Summers has scored twice and made two assists in 11 appearances this season, having spent last term at Dunfermline Athletic.

Defender: Stephen Welsh - on loan at Mechelen

Stephen Welsh joined Belgian Pro League side Mechelen on a loan deal during the January window. He has made eight appearances so far for the eighth placed side.

Defender: Lenny Agbaire - on loan at Ayr United

Lenny Agbaire joined the Honest Men in January and had made eight appearances for Scott Brown’s Championship side.

Midfielder: Odion Thiago Holm - on loan at Los Angeles FC

Odin Thiago Holm joined Los Angeles FC on loan in January but is still waiting for his debut. The midfielder has struggled with calf injuries in recent months.

Winger: Luis Palma - on loan at Olympiakos

25-year-old wiinger Luis Palma has had a frustrating second season at Celtic after initially impressing with seven goals in 28 appearances in his double-winning debut campaign. The Honduras international, who was signed for £3.5m, has made seven appearances for Olympiakos since joining the Greek side.

Defender: Adam Montgomery - on loan at Queen’s Park

Talnted young left-back Adam Montgomery has made five appearances for Championship side Queen’s Park since arriving in January. He has found the net once so far for the Glasgow side.

Goalkeeper: Joe Morrison - on loan at Steinhousemour

Joe Morrison is yet to feature for Steinhousemour since his loan spell to the third placed League One side.

Josh Clarke has made four appearances in the second year of his loan spell with Ayr United and has failed to establish himself as the first choice.