A round-up of key headlines from Celtic and Rangers

Celtic pair Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate were amongst the first players to secure their spot at the World Cup in 2026 after watching on from the bench as Japan secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bahrain.

Elsewhere, hoping to join them at the tournament will be Celtic’s Scotland international Anthony Ralston along with Rangers ace John Souttar, who featured in the first leg of Scotland’s 1-0 Nations League play-off victory against Greece as they bid to retain their League A status and build momentum ahead of the World Cup qualification campaign.

Scotland still have another game to look forward to at Hampden against Greece to get the job done before attention once again turns to the last eight games of what has been a memorable Scottish Premiership campaign for Hoops fans, who look destined to lift a fourth successive league title in a great era of fortunes for the club.

Rangers, meanwhile, still have a Europa League quarter-final to look forward to and after going all the way to the final in 2022 will be determined to treat their fans to even more memorable nights this season.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all of the latest headlines from both Glasgow sides as a Celtic prospect seals an emergency loan switch and a Rangers veteran faces a nervous wait to find out about his future.

Promising Celtic youngster Aidan Rice will make the first start of his professional career for Inverness when they take on Alloa in tonight’s League One match. The 18-year-old goalkeeper has joined the Pride of the Highlands on an emergency loan deal , with first choice Musa Dibaga overseas for Gambia’s FIFA World Cup African qualifiers against Kenya and Ivory Coast.

The Glasgow-born shot-stopper has already picked up valuable experience working among Brendan Rodgers’ first-team squad and has been a mainstay in the team’s Highland League and UEFA Youth League campaigns throughout the season. He joins Tobi Oluwayemi and Joe Morrison in the list of Celtic goalkeepers to gain loan experience further down the Scottish pyramid.

Leon Balogun makes contract feelings clear

Experienced Rangers defender Leon Balogun once again finds himself at a crossroads as he approaches the final few months of his contract at Ibrox while still not knowing if he is a part of the club’s vision for next season. Barry Ferguson is currently acting as Rangers’ interim manager after the departure of Philippe Clement while 49ers Enterprises are also closing in on an official takeover of the Ibrox side.

Balogun, who left Rangers in 2022 before returning from Queen’s Park Rangers in the English Championship in 2023, has racked up 23 appearances across all competitions this season and at 36-years-of-age still remains an important part of the team. Record Sport understands the defender is keen to be a part of the new project next season and adds that the Nigerian believes he can still offer the team valuable experience and leadership next season.