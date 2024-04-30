The 35-year-old is set to continue playing

A Celtic Invincible is set to continue playing until he’s 36 after being offered a new deal with Bristol Rovers.

Brendan Rodgers loved working with Scott Sinclair during the 35-year-old’s four-year run at Celtic, where he formed a major part of the club’s unbeaten Treble-winning season. He left in 2020 laden with silverware for Preston and has been with Bristol Rovers since 2022.

After a strong end to the season, Bristol Live claim the Hoops favourite has been offered fresh terms to remain with the EFL League One club. Speaking earlier this month on Sinclair, Rovers boss Matt Taylor insisted that the winger was helping younger players at the club come through with his experience.

Taylor told Bristol Live previously: "His legs are incredible. His physique is incredible. It's strange because you look at our team and one of our oldest players gives us the most dynamic nature because he gives us strength at the top end and Scotty's got the legs.

“He's also got the skillset as well so we're looking forward to seeing what can happen when we've almost got two Scott Sinclair’s in the squad or a younger profile who can learn off Scotty.

"He's going through a lot at the moment in terms of just getting out for games because he's not played for a period of time and his age and it takes longer to recover the older you get in life, not just in football.