The star was once of Chelsea

Celtic have learned what will be needed if they are to sign QPR’s Jake Clarke-Salter this summer.

The Hoops have been linked with signing the former Chelsea star who has shone in the English Championship this season. They aren’t the only ones on his case though, with Burnley, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Wolves all said to be keen.

Now it is claimed in the Telegraph that Stoke City have joined the race but the price is steep. It is suggested a fee in the region of £5m to £7m is required to secure his services with other clubs potentially interested alongside Celtic.

Clarke-Salter played 33 games for QPR in the second tier this season with a goal and an assist as he featured in a defence that had 10 clean sheets. Loftus Road boss Marti Cifuentes said of him previously: “I knew Jake already from his time (on loan) at Birmingham because Xavi Calm, my assistant, was working at Birmingham for a lot of his games.

“We knew of his quality so I am not surprised about the level of performances he has had over the last few games."

After starting with Chelsea, Clarke-Salter has featured at Bristol Rovers, Vitesse, Sunderland, Birmingham City, Coventry City and QPR. He made his Premier League debut for the Blues at 18, appearing as a 74th-minute sub in a 4-0 win over Aston Villa in 2016. Chelsea icon John Terry was then of the expectation Clarke-Salter could replace him at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "Jake has a great attitude. I remember watching him a couple of years ago being in control of the game and a really vocal player. He reminds me a bit of myself.