Rangers host Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers are reportedly working on a deal to sign Scottish wonderkid Alexander Smith - but could face late competition from Premier League giants Arsenal in a bid to get him to sign a professional contract.

The Ibrox club are believed to be close to reaching an agreement with the 15-year-old attacking midfielder, who has been linked with a number of major clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American-based The Athletic journalist Tom Bogert claims the Light Blues appear close to tying down Smith - who has dual-nationality for Scotland and the United States - to a deal after recently being tipped for a move to the Emirates Stadium in London.

The teenage talent - who turns 16 in the summer - has represented both Scotland and and USA at youth level. He has been tracked by Arsenal for a ‘significant period’, with other clubs in the English top-flight and MLS sides also still plotting a transfer swoop.

It’s believed no deal has been finalised with Rangers yet amid reports they had successfully fended off interest from elsewhere. According to Football Scotland, the Gunners were ready to offer a six-figure compensation fee secure his services and lure him down south.

Bogert stated on X, formerly Twitter: “Rangers closing on signing highly-rated Scottish/United States dual-nat midfielder Alexander Smith to his first pro deal, I'm told. Nothing done yet. Still some MLS clubs pushing + Premier League clubs. Smith, turns 16 this summer, linked with Arsenal earlier this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A timely boost to Rangers youth academy?

Rangers have made a concerted effort to develop their youth set-up in recent years, largely down to the work of Feyenoord-bound academy director Zeb Jacobs.

They recruited the likes of highly-rated midfielder Bailey Rice from Motherwell, striker Zak Lovelace from Millwall and winger Thompson Ishaka, who have all been tipped for a bright future. But when can supporters expect these starlets make their first-team breakthrough under Philippe Clement and what does the pathway look like for them that could help convince Smith to commit his future to the club?

While they let Billy Gilmour slip through their grasp, fellow Scotland international Nathan Patterson was the latest player to emerge up through the youth system before moving to the English Premier League with Everton for a record academy fee of £11 million including add-ons.

Rangers must offer a competitive package to Smith that not only reflects his current value but can also demonstrate their long-term commitment to his development. A deal that could include performance-based incentives and a clear route to the first-team squad might also be crucial in convincing Smith to stay in Glasgow.