The thoughts of the interim Rangers boss after the draw with Dundee United at home

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an afternoon at Ibrox which included two goal of the season contenders, it ended up honours even.

Steven Smith opted for the tracksuit in his first game as Rangers interim boss as the former Ibrox left back takes charge while Kevin Muscat confirmation awaits. His team couldn’t have got off to a better start as Thelo Aasgaard found the top corner with a wonder-strike after 25 minutes. However, after Dundee United didn’t lay a glove on Rangers the whole first half, in the second they took the lead through Kristijan Trapanovski and a Craig Sibbald screamer. Captain, James Tavernier stepped up with five minutes to spare to salvage a point for the Royal Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith may only be the caretaker but he wasn’t afraid to put his own stamp on the team. Connor Barron was benched after starting the past four games in a row, while Djeidi Gassama was taken off in the 71st minute for Youssef Chermiti despite the Frenchman looking lively all afternoon. As both sides shared the points at Ibrox, here’s what the Rangers gaffer had to say in his post-match interview:

Smith ‘understands’ why Rangers drew

Speaking to BBC Sportsound post-match, he said: "I think I understand the reasons why. When you play at such a level of intensity in the first half, and the opposition raise their’s in the second half, it's very difficult to gain momentum again.

"But we managed to get an equaliser, so I'll give them a wee bit of credit for that. Of course it's not (good enough). People will ask me if I enjoyed today, I didn’t, because I know the expectation every time you play here is to win the game.

"I would use the frustrating word, rather than encouraging and positive. My general feeling just now is disappointment. When you don't win, you need to take responsibility. I'll take that. I’ve been taking things day-by-day, my full focus was on Dundee United. If I have more conversations tonight that will give me more clarity, I’ll understand it, but I’m preparing for training tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Butland ‘angry and deflated’ after Tangerines draw

When asked in his post-match interview to reflects on the match, the Rangers stopper said: “I’m angry, I’m sure I’m feeling the same as everyone else is after that and how they should be feeling. Angry and deflated, that’s all there is to it, I’m struggling for words at the moment.

“I think the 90 minutes were a summary of the way we’ve been all season to be honest. First half there was some really good stuff on show, Thelo (Aasgaard) scores a really good goal and maybe we should’ve scored more but we didn’t. But then when you don’t do that then if you drop off, like we did in the second half and you think you’re entitled to win the game, then you’re going to cause yourselves problems.

“We didn’t have enough desire individually and collectively to want to keep the ball out of the net, it was as if we just assumed we were going to win the game comfortably, which we’re in no position to assume and that’s all it was, we had to wait until were 2-1 down until we started playing with intensity again.”