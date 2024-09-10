Kasper Schmeichel has been discussing his international future with Denmark. | Getty Images

Celtic fans have been impressed with Kasper Schmeichel since his arrival at Parkhead in the summer

New Celtic signing Kasper Schmeichel has enjoyed a dream start to the 2024/25 season. The 37-year-old currently boasts a perfect record of seven wins in seven matches for club and country and has also managed an impressive six clean sheets during that time frame.

The former Leicester City star produced two impressive displays for Denmark during Nations League triumphs over Switzerland and Serbia as he hit the impressive feat of 107 caps at international level.

The successful start leaves the Danes top of League A Group 4 and ahead of European champions Spain in the run-up to the meeting between the two teams at the end of the calendar year.

Denmark’s run is made all the more impressive by the fact that, after Kasper Hjumland’s departure, they still don’t have a permanent manager. Former Celtic hero Morten Wieghorst and Lars Knudsen are currently in temporary charge.

A new manager can often implement wholesale changes at international level but Schmeichel insists that he is not phased by the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future and adds that it is just part of the parcel of football.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, the former Premier League winner said: “It’s football. We’ve all experienced it before at various clubs, with coaching changes and uncertainty. It’s part of football.”

He also said he wasn’t affected when pressed on Knudsen refusing to comment before the game if he would start against Serbia: “I think it’s more about him not wanting to give you too much.”

Denmark reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 but endured a dip in fortunes after being eliminated in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup and the round-of-16 in last summer’s Euros.

Schmeichel added: “I’ve said many times that I think we are a good football team. All football teams go through easy and difficult periods, but the foundation is the same. As long as we work and try our best, that’s enough for me.

“If we were in a place where I didn’t think there was enough intensity in our game, then we would start to have problems. But I think we always try our best. Then you can always discuss whether it’s good enough.”

Celtic return to action with a home clash against Hearts at the weekend and will be expected to continue their winning streak. However, Hearts back in March were the last to beat Celtic and will be hoping to prove a point after a winless start to the season.

The Hoops will begin their Champions League campaign with a home tie against Slovan Bratislava before further tests against Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys and Aston Villa.