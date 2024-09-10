Scotland international Liam Cooper is on the verge of a shock European move. | Getty Images

A former Celtic star says he is still fond of his old club as a Rangers-linked star makes a left-field European move

Scottish Premiership title hopefuls Rangers will hope to bridge the gap between themselves and Celtic at the summit when they make the trip to take on a newly promoted Dundee United team at Tannadice Park.

Rangers currently find themselves fourth in the league after a devastating 3-0 defeat to rivals Celtic, leaving them five point adrift of the league leaders and one point behind The Tangerines, who have recorded an impressive eight points so far after returning to the top-flight.

The Light Blues’ defence came under scathing criticism after their defeat to Celtic and one player that they failed to make a move for despite rampant press speculation was out of contract Leeds United defender Liam Cooper.

The 33-year-old, who spent the last 10 years of his career at Elland Road, is set to resume his career with a left-field move to Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia, according to our sister outlet the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 19-time Scottish international is expected to sign a two-year contract in the Bulgarian capital as the team aim to win the title for the first time since 2008.

Former Celtic ace admits he still keeps an eye on St Mirren after Parkhead exit

Former Celtic playmaker Lewis Morgan has claimed that he still felt a part of St Mirren’s European journey after watching his former club on TV.

Morgan, who made 14 league appearances for the Hoops in two seasons between 2018 and 2020, has rejuvenated his career in fine fashion while also re-establishing himself as a Scotland international for the first time since 2018.

The 27-year-old joined St Mirren back in 2013 and was a firm fan favourite in Paisley as he helped the club achieve promotion into the Scottish Premiership back in 2018.

“It’s the club that I’m always looking out for the results.” He told the Paisley Daily Express.

“It’s one of the first ones I look at on a Saturday. I watched the European games, I’m subscribed on St Mirren TV and whenever I’m back home I try and come along to the games.

“It’s a club that obviously gave me the platform to start my career and I’ve got a lot of love for them and the people of that club. Stephen Robinson and everyone there have done a really top job.

“The coaching staff, the chairman, everyone on the board; the club’s always had that family feel. It’s kept that but also performances and the levels have been rising.

“And last season was testament to that and I think they’ve done themselves proud in Europe this year.”