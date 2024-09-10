Ianis Hagi has been frozen out of the first team set up at Rangers in recent months. | Getty Images

The 40-time Romanian international has not featured in the Scottish Premiership since April 2023

Forgotten Rangers ace Ianis Hagi reminded the footballing world just what he is capable of during a brief cameo for Romania in the UEFA Nations League. The attacking midfielder made the perfect impact as a substitute as he won his side a penalty in the second half after a darting run from the right wing where was able to wrongfoot the Lithuanian defender with tremendous skill to draw a foul, just minutes after coming on to the pitch.

As it stands, the 25-year-old finds his Ibrox career in limbo - he is yet to make a first team appearance under Philippe Clement and has spent the entirety of pre-season training with the B team in a move which clearly signals that he’s not part of the Belgian’s plans.

Hagi was also pushed out of the team by predecessor Michael Beale, who sent the former Genk midfielder out on loan to Spanish side Alaves in La Liga last season.

At the peak of his powers, Hagi was an important part of the team which lifted the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title and he was regarded as a crucial part of the first team setup during Steven Gerrard’s tenure as manager.

But why is Ianis Hagi no longer a part of the first team setup at Rangers and who are the frontrunners to sign the playmaker this summer? Here’s all you need to know.

Why aren't Rangers playing Ianis Hagi?

Ianis Hagi joined Rangers from Genk in January 2020 on an initial six-month loan deal, which was later made permanent by manager Steven Gerrard the following summer.

Sky Sports News reported at the time that Rangers paid a figure of around £3m in instalments over the next three years for a player that Gerrard lauded as an ‘exciting player in Europe.’

Hagi hit the ground running in his first season with eight goals and 15 assists from 46 appearances across all competitions - notably helping his team to a league title and an unbeaten Premiership campaign while also ending rivals Celtic’s nine-year winning streak.

The midfielder was a shining light in his first season but he struggled to hit the same standards under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst due to the effects of a serious knee injury which limited to just 27 games throughout the season, with many of those coming from the subs bench.

The following season would prove even worse for the playmaker, who made just 11 appearances, mainly as a substitute in the second half of the campaign as Celtic retained the title.

This combination of injuries and a dip in form proved hugely detrimental for Hagi, who was not deemed to be a part of Michael Beale’s new-look team as he invested in other midfield options such as Nicolas Raskin, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and Jose Cifuentes.

What is Ianis Hagi’s contract clause?

As it stands, according to Ibrox News, Ianis Hagi is earning a weekly salary of around £25,000 a week.

The Romanian has made 99 appearances for Rangers since signing but is entitled to a pay rise of around £6,000 per week if he is to reach the 100 appearance mark for the Light Blues, which would almost certainly make him one of the highest earners in the entire team alongside talented goalkeeper Jack Butland and club captain James Tavernier.

Given Hagi’s injury-record, dip in form, and the fact that Clement is in the middle of a rebuild of his own it is suspected that the Ibrox hierarchy are keen to avoid a scenario where this clause comes into effect and are instead looking for a permanent sale for Hagi, who remains under contract until May 2026.

Ianis Hagi potential exit route

Ianis Hagi’s Ibrox career is currently in limbo and his representatives are understood to be actively seeking a solution to boost his chances of remaining in the national team set-up.

The Daily Record reported earlier in the summer that Rapid Bucharest were heavily interested in the midfielder, but Ibrox News understands that they were unwilling to meet the midfielder’s reported £25,000 a week wage demands.

Belgium, Russia, Turkey or Qatar might just about be feasible destinations but there are only days left before they are all shut and TEAMtalk understands that it has been very quiet on that front so far.

Other options include reintegrating the player into the squad and taking the hit on his wages, so that he can fulfil his value out on the pitch, or alternatively even reaching an agreement with him over a contract termination so that he can leave the club on a free transfer.