Kieran Tierney made a rare appearance for Arsenal during their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest

Kieran Tierney’s days as an Arsenal player are numbered. The Scottish international is waiting until the summer to complete his dream homecoming to Celtic Park and has already agreed a pre-contract deal with the Scottish champions in January after positive discussions with Brendan Rodgers.

Arsenal had no intention of offering Tierney a new contract and made it clear that the full-back was surplus to requirements last summer when they sent him out on loan to Real Sociedad to gain much needed first team football in the run-up to the Euro 2024 campaign.

They failed to sell Tierney over the summer due to a long-term hamstring injury but rarely used the defender at all in the Premier League after his return to fitness in late November, with his only start coming against Crystal Palace in the League Cup during a 3-2 victory.

Celtic wanted to add the 27-year-old to their ranks mid-season to boost their hopes of a domestic treble, but ultimately the decision to remain at the Emirates beyond the January window was taken out of Tierney’s hands when both clubs were unable to agree a fee.

Mikel Arteta despite not giving Tierney any game time in the first third of the season made it clear that he didn’t want to lose any further depth in his squad on a short-term basis due to an avalanche of injury issues.

However, many fans have been intrigued to see the former Parkhead favourite get a few outings in Arsenal colours during the last few months.

Mikel Arteta explains decision to recall Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney appeared as a second-half substitute during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest, marking his fifth appearance of the season and his fourth in the top-flight this term.

In previous instance, Tierney had only really made late cameos from the subs bench in an effort to run the clock down or see out a match, but in this instance the full-back was given the entirety of the second half to make an impression as his side failed to break down a well-drilled and disciplined Forest backline amid an injury crisis in attack for the Gunners.

Asked why he took Calafiori off – and therefore brought Tierney on – Arteta said, via Arsenal.com : “I took him (off) because he got a yellow in the second minute.

“He had one or two situations defending Callum Hudson-Odoi and we couldn’t not play again with 10 men.”

What to expect from Kieran Tierney’s return

At the peak of his powers, Kieran Tierney was one of the very best players in Scottish football. During his first spell at Celtic he lifted four league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups while making the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions.

Tierney, though primarily a left-back, is a versatile player that can fill in on the right side of defence and in the centre when required. He is blessed with excellent speed, ball control and a strong quality of deliveries into the box as well as great leadership.

At his best, he will undoubtedly offer Celtic with further quality in next year’s title push, but the only real question he will have to overcome is whether he can stay fit for long enough.

Throughout his time at Arsenal, he has struggled with persistent hamstring issues and knee injuries which have derailed his progress for both club and football. Given his lack of first team action over the last 12 months, Rodgers will face a challenge to acclimatise Tierney back to the demands of a gruelling domestic and European campaign with Celtic which could see the team play well over 50 games next term.