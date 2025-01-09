Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer headlines for Rangers and Celtic ahead of another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Rangers are back in action this weekend as they look to bounce back from a frustrating 3-3 draw to Hibs in the Scottish Premiership. Closing the gap on Celtic at the top of the table is proving to be a difficult task, even after dealing them their first defeat of the season.

The Hoops still boast an impressive 13-point margin at the top of the table after Philippe Clement’s side squandered a 2-0 lead against Hibs last time out. The draw came after Rangers thumped their derby rivals in a 3-0 win at Ibrox.

With the winter window in full swing, both Glasgow sides have been linked with some potential new signings, as well as departures. As we approach the weekend, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest headlines for both Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers return ‘a priority’ for ex-Ibrox star

Nikola Katić is eager to make a return to Rangers to help alleviate Clement’s defensive crisis. The Gers boss has been hammered with injuries to his backline, leaving his options limited. Katić left the club in 2022 and moved to Zürich, where he is contracted until next summer.

According to Record Sport, the centre-back’s agents are holding talks over a potential January move, but he has ‘made it clear’ that his preference is to rejoin Rangers. The 28-year-old was one of Steven Gerrard’s first signings at the club but his career at Ibrox was hindered through an ACL injury.

A source close to Katić’s representatives has said: “We’ve had nothing concrete yet but we’ve seen some stories in the media and of course, Niko would like it a lot if he could return to Rangers. We are currently in negotiations with some clubs, one also from England. But if Rangers knock on the door, that would be the priority for Nikola. He still has 18 months remaining on his contract in Zurich. But If it is meant for him to return to Rangers, he will be there.”

Question raised over Celtic Kieran Tierney interest

Celtic’s link to re-sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal has quickly become one of the leading transfer stories in Scottish football recently. The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and a lot of signs are pointing at his return to Parkhead.

Tierney has made just one appearance in all competitions so far this season and at 27, he has a lot of life left in him and a lot of effort to give. This why Stephen McGinn is surprised Celtic are the main runners in the race to snag his signature this year.

Celtic are interested in bringing him back to his boyhood club but other Premier League teams are not bothering themselves with entering the picture.

“Celtic don't really have any right in the modern times to get him,” McGinn told Go Radio. “Every top club wants two players for every position. Kieran Tierney has been available for a lot of games in the last few years. You are telling me a Man United wouldn't be interested in a Kieran Tierney and would pay more money for him just to be a squad player?

“Celtic aren't going to do anything mad financially and take risks, especially over the left back position. They have just made a profit on [Alexandro] Bernabei so it might be that behind the scenes, that offsets what the loan fee will be for Kieran Tierney.”