Celtic maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premiership table as they secured a 3-1 away victory at St Johnstone, while rivals Rangers also kept up the pressure in the title race with a comfortable 2-0 victory against St Mirren.

The Gers know that they will need to be near perfect in the coming months if they are to close the gap between themselves and their city-rivals and the January transfer window could play a key role in defining both club’s seasons. With that in mind Glasgow World has rounded up the latest transfer headlines surrounding both title contenders, as Brendan Rodgers learns the price of a highly-rated transfer target, while a key deal stalls for Rangers.

Celtic learn price tag of potential Jota replacement

Former Celtic star Jota was one of the most high-profile departures from the Scottish Premiership last summer as he completed a big money move to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The winger was renowned for his pace and creativity at Celtic Park which made him one of the league’s best performers during Ange Postecoglou’s tenure as manager.

The Hoops’ success in the Portuguese market has prompted them to pursue a direct replacement in the form of Tiago Araujo, according to the Daily Record. Araujo, like Jota, is a product of the Benfica academy and he is regarded as an all-action winger who is capable of causing great problems for opposition defences. The 22-year-old has represented Portugal at several youth teams from U16 to U21 level and he is now enjoying his breakthrough in senior football with fellow top-flight side Estoril.

Araujo has been at Estoril for two seasons and although he has managed just two goals and one assist from 37 appearances, he is viewed as a player with great potential. So much so that the Daily Record claims that it will take a fee of £4.2m to land the player in January.

Rangers talks 'stall' as they aim to appoint key advisory figure

During the later years of his career, Graeme Souness enjoyed a four year period of success with Rangers as player-manager, which saw the club win two league titles and three League Cups. Now, 32 years on from his departure, he has been linked with a dramatic return to Ibrox in a formal advisory role.

