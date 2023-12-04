Rangers directors will meet shareholders at Edmiston House this week for the club's Annual General Meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rangers board are set to face a grilling from shareholders at the club's Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Edmiston House on Tuesday, December 5 - and there will be not shortage of talking points.

It has been another turbulent 12 months for the Ibrox club in which Michael Beale departed as first-team manager following a disappointing 10-month reign that saw him exit just 14 games into the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues' shoddy summer recruitment will, once again, be called into question with the likes of Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers failing to win over supporters and proving to be hugely underwhelming additions.

Rangers CEO James Bisgrove and Chairman John Bennett will face the music at the club's AGM on Tuesday

Following a trophyless campaign last year as Celtic cruised to yet another domestic treble, expectation levels have risen as a result. Now it's up to Belgian coach Philippe Clement to bring silverware back to Rangers and he's created a favourable impression on fans to this point with his no-nonsense and straight-talking approach. The club have reached the Viaplay Cup Final and have embarked on an unbeaten run but they still remain eight points behind their arch rivals in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The club's accounts also didn't make for great reading after a £4million-plus net loss, which has led to further frustration and newly-appointed CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett will have plenty of questions to answer when they take their seats at the new multi-million pound facility located next to Ibrox Stadium.

Where and when is the 2023 Rangers AGM?

The AGM will start at 10.30am, with doors opening at 9.00am. Shareholders have been reminded to bring their attendance card with them to ensure 'smooth entry' to the meeting. Parking is available at the Albion Car Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In previous years, the AGM has been held at the Clyde Auditorium. However, Edmiston House will host the meeting on this occasion. Should capacity exceed, additional room has been provided at Club 72 in the Sandy Jardine Stand, where the meeting will be shown live on a video wall.

Ground floor venue space within Edmiston House will be a mixture of seating and standing room. Shareholders are advised they can still put forward their questions to the board from Club 72 should they so wish.

What are the 2023 AGM resolutions?

Resolution 1: To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023.

Resolution 2-5: Re-appointment of Directors

Resolution 6 and 7: Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors