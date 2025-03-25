The Premier League icon is currently head coach of Hungarian champions Ferencvaros

Former Celtic, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur star Robbie Keane has declared he is more than happy to embark on an alternative managerial route to reach the top.

The Republic of Ireland legend - who is currently in Hungary as head coach of Ferencvaros - took his first steps into management as player/boss of Indian side Atletico de Kolkata back in 2018 before spending an 18 month spell in charge of Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Despite having an option to extend his contract, Keane decided to quit his role in November last year to “explore new options” after leading the club to a league title and the Toto Cup in his first permanent post.

He was appointed manager of the Budapest club in January and while previously expressing his long-term desire to return to the UK in the future, Keane admits he’s enjoying the opportunity to learn his trade outside of the top leagues in Europe.

“Yeah, I love it,” the 44-year-old admitted when asked how much he is enjoying his time in the dugout. “Obviously, I've had a successful few years so far. I've won the league (in Israel). This year we're second in the league, two points behind, with nine games to go. So, yeah, we're doing well. We're picking up lately. We've been playing some good football. I'm really enjoying it.

“Listen, I never put anything on it because I know I'll have to do. I'm taking a different route probably than everybody else. I'm not scared to go abroad and learn your trade, if you like. I mean, we're two top teams.

“So, yeah, I'm trying to do things a little bit different, but eventually, of course, at some stage. But at the moment, I'm really enjoying it there.

“As I said, it's a massive club. Great people that work there. Fans are great. So, all I have to keep doing is keep winning, keep enjoying myself and then who knows what happens in the future.”