A former Celtic, Leeds United and Tottenham star is wanted as the manager of a club abroad.

Robbie Keane has not been in management since leaving his position as boss at Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv 2024, winning the league title during his only season in charge. Further coaching experience has come with Leeds United, Middlesbrough and the Republic of Ireland national team after time in India at ATK.

Now it has been claimed in Turkey as per the Daily Record that the former striker is wanted to become boss of Fatih Karagumruk. The TFF First League side are in-form and sit third in the table - four points off first position - after 17 games. That is the second tier of Turkish football.

Chairman Suleyman Hurma is claimed to have said: "Robbie Keane is a name that has been on our list for a long time. We are in talks with Keane for the technical director position. However, it is not easy to convince names like Keane and bring them to our country. If the conditions are right, we will invite them to Istanbul."

Keane had a storied playing career, beginning at Wolves before moving to Coventry City. He then joined Inter Milan before Leeds snapped him up for a couple of seasons, before eight years at Tottenham over two spells, sandwiched between a campaign with Liverpool.

His time at Celtic brought him closer to the club he supported as a boy, inheriting the club’s famous number seven jersey. Such was his impact in just a short period of time,

Keane landed the Celtic Fans’ Player of the Year at the end of the 09/10 campaign. The forward ended his career with loans to West Ham and Aston Villa, alongside terms with LA Galaxy and ATK.