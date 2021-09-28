The former Parkhead striker has compared Postecoglou to former Hoops boss Ronny Deila

Celtic legend Charlie Nicholas reckons his old club are in “meltdown” and claims manager Ange Postecoglou has underestimated the scale of job he has walked into at Parkhead.

The Australian head coach was tasked with rebuilding the club after the Hoops failed dramatically in their historic ten-in-a-row bid last season.

With several new arrivals during the summer and a lengthy injury list, Celtic have struggled to gain any momentum this term.

The Bhoys dropped further points in the Scottish Premiership against Dundee United on Sunday, which leaves them languishing down in sixth place, six points behind pacesetters Rangers.

Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen are the visitors to Parkhead in the Europa League on Thursday night before they head north to play Aberdeen on league duty at the weekend.

Nicholas believes Postecoglou’s job is not on the line at the moment but accepts defeat in their upcoming two games will leave the Celtic board facing further scrutiny.

The former striker and Sky Sports pundit is adamant Celtic are entering their biggest week for 10 years.

Writing for the Express, he said: “Ange Postecoglou looks to me to be the new Ronny Deila. I am not sure Postecoglou has realised how big Celtic really are before he came in.

“I believe he has missed a pitch. I think Ange thought he would just come in here and his playing style would get him over the line, no problem. But is it not about style, it is about winning.

“Ronny came in and thought: ‘I will get the players really fit’.

“He then brought in John Collins to help him and it got results but, in the long term, teams were getting closer to Celtic and they had to bring in Brendan Rodgers.

“People are casting him as the next Tony Mowbray. In Tony’s defence, he was told before he took the Celtic job there were funds but they were never produced.

“Tony was then left exposed and what followed was Neil Lennon’s first spell at the club.

“I am not saying Ange is being exposed but he is not making the best of things.

“Celtic are in meltdown just now. I know Ange is going to fight and scrap against anything, but he is standing there without even his own No.2 beside him.

“He has no protection or help. The manager is not under pressure over his job.

“I know it is a results business and his team is not playing well. The responsibility for things on the pitch should lie at the manager’s door.

“This manager is on the edge. Thursday against Bayer Leverkusen is not going to help him and if they were to lose in Aberdeen then I think a lot of fans would turn.

“I watched them against Dundee United. Is it falling into the category of being so average again? There is no pressure or structure.

“How much do they miss Callum McGregor in the midfield? It really is scary.