Rangers manager Philippe Clement passes on instructions to Fabio Silva and Ross McCausland

Chris Sutton has taken a cheeky claim Rangers ‘penalty’ claim to social media after the Light Blues win over Hearts.

A double from Cyriel Dessers secured a 2-0 win at Hampden on Scottish Cup semi-final business. It sends them into a first final with Celtic in this competition since 2002 but a bemusing incident occurred in the second half as Rangers launched an attack.

Wolves loanee Fabio Silva was making his way into the box where Dessers cut the ball back to him with the whole goal to aim at from mere yards out. As the pass was coming towards him, the striker bizarrely hit the deck and Hearts cleared danger.

James McFadden said on BBC Sports Scotland commentary: “It does look like he is diving there. I think he can sort his feet out. It’s not ideal for him but I have no idea what he is trying to do there.”

That moment opened up a post of loaded sympathy for Silva - who joined Rangers on loan from Wolves in January - from Celtic icon Sutton. He tweeted with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek: “People who say Silva dived here are biased… that’s a penalty.”

Ally McCoist was left trying to serve up a defence for Silva on Premier Sports commentary duties. The Rangers icon said: "I think it's just behind him. I am trying to defend him.

